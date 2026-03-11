Oklahoma's Aaliyah Chavez Named ESPN National Freshman of the Year

Turns out the SEC coaches just got it wrong.

Oklahoma guard Aaliyah Chavez wasn't named the league's Freshman of the Year last week, but this week was named national Freshman of the Year by ESPN. The network announced the award on Wednesday afternoon.

An All-SEC Second Team and SEC All-Freshman selection, Chavez leads the No. 10-ranked Sooners in scoring at 18.4 points per game, the highest mark among qualified freshmen in the nation this year. She also averages 4.2 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals per contest for Jennie Baranczyk's OU squad (24-7, 11-5 SEC).

"Aaliyah is a winner," Baranczyk said last week. "Every single thing that she’s ever done, she’s won. ... So this might be something that stings, but she’s a winner, and that’s what I’m going to count on."

Chavez joins UConn's Paige Bueckers as the only freshmen since 2009 to average at least 18.0 points, 4.0 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game while committing 3.0 turnovers or less.

The Lubbock, TX, product entered college as the No. 1 player in the class of 2025 and a consensus national prep player of the year, then exceeded the hype.

This season she has appeared on watch lists for national player of the year, national freshman of the year and national point guard of the year, while tying an SEC record with eight Freshman of the Week honors.

Chavez has recorded 12 games with 20 or more points, the third-most among true freshmen nationally, and her six 20-point performances against ranked opponents lead all first-year players. Against teams ranked in the AP or WBCA polls, Chavez averaged 19.1 points, 3.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds while helping the Sooners secure six ranked wins in 2025-26.

In Oklahoma's 12-point win over then-No. 2 South Carolina on Jan. 22, Chavez set a school record with 15 points in overtime and finished with 26 points, eight assists and four rebounds.

Chavez is chasing several OU freshman records and is on pace to break the NCAA freshman record for free-throw percentage. Entering the NCAA Tournament, she is shooting 93.9 percent at the line and carries an active streak of 62 consecutive made free throws, both an SEC and Oklahoma record.

She is one of just five Sooner freshmen to score 500 points in their debut season and is on pace to finish among the program's top three freshmen all-time in points, assists, 3-pointers made and steals.

The Sooners await their NCAA Tournament seeding, which will be announced during the NCAA Selection Show on Sunday at 7 p.m. on ESPN. According to ESPN's Bracketology, Oklahoma is projected to host first- and second-round games at Lloyd Noble Center as a top-16 team.

OU Media Relations contributed to this report.