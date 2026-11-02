Oklahoma's Keeley Parks to Miss Season

Oklahoma sophomore guard Keeley Parks suffered a non-contact knee injury during practice recently and will miss the 2026-27 season, the program announced Monday.

The 21st-ranked Sooners open their season against No. 12 North Carolina at 1:30 p.m. Monday in Paris.

Parks will undergo surgery on her knee when the team returns from France.

"We're heartbroken for Keeley," Oklahoma coach Jennie Baranczyk said in a release. "She worked so hard this offseason to get ready for the year, and it's devastating to see her season end before it begins. Our focus is on supporting her in every way possible throughout her recovery. Keeley is a competitor, and we know she'll approach this with the same determination and toughness she brings to the court every day. Our entire program is behind her, and we look forward to having her back on the floor."

Parks, a Norman native, transferred back to her hometown after playing for Kansas last seaso as a freshman.

She appeared in 16 games last season for the Jayhawks, starting nine andf averaging 5.1 points and shooting 20 of 59 (33.9%) from beyond the arc.

Parks was a two-time Gatorade State Player of the Year and was a five-star prospect coming out of Norman High where she set a program record with 1,859 career points.

As a senior for the Tigers, she averaged 25.4 points, 8.6 reboubds, 5.4 steals and 3.6 assists.

Parks was expected to be a valuable piece off the bench for the Sooners, who are coming off a 26-8 season and a second-consective Sweet 16 berth.

Sophomores Aaliyah Chavez and Keziah Lofton are expected to be Oklahoma's starting guards.

Chavez started every game as a freshman while the role ill be a new one for Lofton, who came off the bench but played in every game last season as a freshman.

The only other non-freshman guard on the roster is Kansas State transfer Jordan Speiser, who averaged 10.2 points and 3.5 rebounds as a freshman last season for the Wildcats.

Sahara Williams, Brooklyn Stewart and freshman Leelee Bell are expected to round out the starting lineup for the Sooners in their opener.

After Monday's season opener, the Sooners return home to Lloyd Noble Center for their next six games, begining with the home opener at 2 p.m. Sunday against Morgan State.

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