Oklahoma's Raegan Beers Named SEC Player of the Week
It didn’t take long for transfer Raegan Beers to make her mark at Oklahoma.
Beers, a transfer from Oregon State, was named SEC Player of the Week on Tuesday after a pair of dominating Sooner victories.
Beers shot 70.4 percent from the field last week on her way to consecutive double-doubles. She is the first Sooner in 16 years to have back-to-back games over 20 points and 14 rebounds.
In her 26-point performance in OU’s 44-point victory over ACC foe Virginia, Beers eclipsed 1,000 career points in just her 63rd career game.
In home wins over Southern (76-44) and Virginia (95-51), she averaged 23.5 points, 14.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 2.0 blocks.
Beers on Tuesday was also named to the Wade Trophy watch list as the top player in college basketball.
Kentucky’s Clara Silva was named SEC Freshman of the Week after recording six blocked in her collegiate debut.
OU (2-0) has climbed to No. 9 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 and hosts Western Carolina at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Lloyd Noble Center.