OU Basketball: Oklahoma Lands Commit from 5-Star Finley Chastain

Chastain is a 6-foot point guard from Dallas who was committed to Tennessee as an eighth grader and has recently visited other schools like Iowa and North Carolina.

John E. Hoover

Eighth-grade Lady Vols basketball commit Finley Chastain and her father Shawn Chastain at the Bearden girls basketball game at Farragut High School on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. Kns Vols Bama Hoops / Jamar Coach/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK
Can’t blame Jennie Baranczyk for working ahead.

Oklahoma’s dynamic basketball coach received a commitment late Monday from one of the nation’s top girls in 6-foot point guard Finley Chastain.

Her pledge to Baranczyk and OU was reported by On3 women’s college basketball and recruiting reporter Talia Goodman.

Chastain is a 5-star member of the 2027 recruiting class, meaning she’ll sign in two years.

The Dallas native has already visited schools like Iowa, North Carolina and Oklahoma State, according to 247 Sports. She is OU’s first verbal commit in the 2027 class. She was previously committed to Tennessee as an eighth grader.

“When y(OU) know, you know,” she wrote on Twitter/X.

Chastain just finished her sophomore year at Faith Family Academy in Oak Cliff, TX, near Dallas and plays club basketball on the Adidas 3SSB travel circuit with Southwest Select's under-17 squad.

She’s ranked No. 2 nationally among point guards in the ’27 class and the No. 2 overall prospect in the state of Texas. She’s also No. 21 overall in the nation, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. 

According to those rankings, Chastain would be rated No. 2 among all prospects in OU history — the only player ranked higher is new point guard Aaliyah Chavez, the 5-star prospect who just signed with Baranczyk and the Sooners.

Baranczyk not only beat Iowa out of the NCAA Tournament, she also beat her alma mater for the pursuit of Chastain, who  told HawkeyeReport that her visit to Iowa City for a Hawkeyes victory over then-No. 4 USC and Juju Watkins was “of the best experiences of my life. … I think I had chills the entire time.”

John E. Hoover
