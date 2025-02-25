OU Basketball : Oklahoma’s Raegan Beers Collects Second SEC Honor
By OU Media Relations
NORMAN – Following a pair of standout performances in two Sooner victories last week, Oklahoma junior center Raegan Beers was named the Southeastern Conference's Player of the Week on Tuesday.
The honor marked Beers' second SEC Player of the Week award at Oklahoma and the 10th weekly accolade of her career, which began at Oregon State. The Sooner was named the Naismith Trophy National Player of the Week on Monday.
Beers dominated in OU's two wins, averaging 30.0 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists. She became the first Sooner since Courtney Paris in 2007 to record back-to-back 30-point games. The 6-foot-4 post shot 85.2 percent (23 of 27) from the field, including a perfect 3 of 3 from beyond the arc. She also became the first player nationally in at least 25 seasons to post two games in a single week with 30 points, seven or more rebounds and 80 percent shooting.
In Oklahoma's 20-point win over Vanderbilt, Beers set the tone early, scoring 14 first-half points en route to a career high 30. She shot 11-of-13 from the field and 8 of 11 from the free-throw line while adding a season-high 14 rebounds, a career-best four assists and two blocks. She became the first SEC player to post that stat line since All-American Angel Reese in 2022.
She followed up with another dominant performance in OU's 40-point rout at Arkansas – the program's largest conference win in over a decade. Beers matched her career high with 30 points, shooting 12-of-14 from the floor and knocking down a career-best three 3-pointers. She added seven rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block.
On the season, Beers leads Oklahoma in scoring (17.5 PPG), rebounding (8.9 RPG) and blocks (1.1 BPG). The Littleton, CO, product is on pace to become the first player since at least 1999 to average 17.5 points and 8.5 rebounds in under 22.0 minutes per game.
The center is a finalist for the Lisa Leslie Center of the Year award, and was named to the midseason watch lists for the Naismith Trophy, Wade Trophy, Ann Meyers Drysdale National Player of the Year award and the Wooden Award.
No. 13 Oklahoma (21-6, 9-5 SEC) heads to Florida (14-14, 5-9 SEC) on Thursday for a 6 p.m. tip in Gainesville before returning to Norman for senior day against No. 20 Alabama on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. CT.