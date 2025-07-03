OU Basketball: Oklahoma Signs French Forward
Jennie Baranczyk landed another international piece on Thursday.
Daffa Cissoko, a French 6-foot-4 forward who previously was with Pays Voironnais Basket Club in France’s LIGUE 2 professional league, signed a financial aid agreement with the Sooners, the program announced.
"We're so excited to have Daffa join our program," Baranczyk said in a press release. "She's a great player with incredible length and athleticism, and she never stops working on the boards. Our fans will love the energy and spark that she brings. She's been playing against professionals in France, so she's ready to make an impact here in Norman. We can't wait for her to get here and be part of our OU family."
Cissoko is the second international player to sign with Oklahoma over the offseason, joining Ireland’s Emma Tolan.
Cissoko helped PVBC capture the U18 national title in the Champions de France tournament this year, and she’ll link up with Baranczyk’s program as a freshman this season.
Her brother is Sidy Cissoko, who played for the Portland Trail Blazers last year on a two-way contract, and she’s the daughter of Yaya Cissoko, who was a part of Senegal’s team at the 1980 Summer Olympics in Moscow, Russia.
Baranczyk also signed Aaliyah Chavez, the nation’s top-ranked recruit, local product Keziah Lofton and Colorado high school standout Brooklyn Stewart in the 2025 class, who will join Cissoko as freshmen this season.
OU’s new faces will join a strong core that helped lead the Sooners back to the Sweet 16 last season.
Center Raegan Beers and guard Payton Verhulst return from last year’s team, as well as rising junior Sahara Williams.
Though Skylar Vann graduated, her younger sister Zya Vann will be back as well after playing a crucial role off the bench for the Sooners as a freshman.
Oklahoma is expected to land in the top 10 in next year’s preseason polls as Baranczyk tries to take the program even further in OU’s second season in the SEC.