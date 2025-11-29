Live Updates From No. 8 Oklahoma's Senior Day Contest with LSU
The No. 8 Sooners can essentially wrap up a spot in the College Football Playoff with a win over LSU in Norman.
NORMAN — Sooners on SI offers real-time observations from Oklahoma Memorial Stadium throughout Saturday’s regular season finale between No. 8 Oklahoma and LSU. Just keep your browser open and refresh often.
90 minutes until kickoff
There were no real shocks on Oklahoma’s final availability report of the week.
The Sooners will be without a number of offensive linemen, including starting center Jake Maikkula (illness) and reserve guard Heath Ozaeta.
The expectation is for right guard Febechi Nwaiwu to slide over to center, opening up a spot for true freshman Ryan Fodje to play at guard and veteran Derek Simmons to hang tight at right tackle.
