Report: Oklahoma Lands Ireland Basketball Star Emma Tolan
Jennie Baranczyk is going overseas.
Oklahoma’s basketball coach has landed a verbal commitment from Emma Tolan, a 5-foot-11 forward from Ireland, according to a report by Irish Examiner basketball writer Conor Meany.
Tolan, a member of the 2026 recruiting class, averaged 9.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game last year for the East Cavan Eagles, according to her U18 bio on FIBA’s women’s Euro basketball website.
In 2023, she averaged 10.8, 8.7 and 3.3, and in 2022, playing for the U16 team, she averaged 5.7, 7.6 and 2.3.
Her team finished in the top 10 of the U18 EuroBasket Division B each of the last two years.
In 2023, she was named All-Star Starting 5 after her high school team, Virginia College, won the Four Nations Tournament and also competed in the U18s FIBA European Youth Championships in Bulgaria.
In 2024, the U19 squad repeated as Four Nations champions in Scotland. Tolan scored 16 points and was named All-Star and MVP as Ireland defeated Wales 107-25. She was captain and MVP in the final, scoring 25 points, per the Anglo-Celt.
Tolan also was recently called up to the extended U20 team after leading her prep team to a 16-0 record and will compete this August in FIBA U20 Women’s EuroBasket in Hungary, where Ireland will compete as top seeds in Group B.
Tolan also plays soccer for her Cavan County club team.