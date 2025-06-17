OU Basketball: Oklahoma Unveils 2025-26 Women’s Basketball SEC Opponents
Oklahoma’s SEC opponents for its second year in the conference have been unveiled.
The Sooners will host Arkansas, LSU, Florida, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Texas A&M, Tennessee and South Carolina at the Lloyd Noble Center in the 2025-26 season. OU will play road games against Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri, Vanderbilt, Texas and Texas A&M.
SEC squads will play a 16-game schedule for the 17th year in a row. Texas A&M, which failed to reach the NCAA Tournament in 2024-25, is the Sooners’ only repeat opponent.
Five of Oklahoma’s home SEC opponents are ranked in ESPN’s Way-Too-Early Top 25: South Carolina (No. 1), Texas (No. 4), LSU (No. 5), Tennessee (No. 7) and Ole Miss (No. 13). The Sooners will also host North Carolina State (No. 9) in the ACC-SEC Challenge on Dec. 3.
Dates and times for Oklahoma’s SEC games will be released later on.
In their first season as an SEC member, the Sooners finished tied for fourth in the conference, finishing 27-8 overall and 11-5 in league games. Oklahoma beat Florida Gulf Coast and Iowa in the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament before falling to eventual national champion UConn in the Sweet Sixteen.
The Sooners are primed for another strong season, ranked No. 6 in ESPN’s same rankings.
OU returns its three leading scorers — Raegan Beers, Payton Verhulst and Sahara Williams — in 2025-26. Beers and Verhulst earned All-SEC honors last season, and Beers was an All-American.
The Sooners signed four players in their 2025 recruiting class: Aaliyah Chavez, Keziah Lofton, Brooklyn Stewart and Emma Tolan.
Jennie Baranczyk will coach the Sooners for her fifth seasons. She has compiled a 101-34 record in her tenure at OU.
Oklahoma’s non-conference schedule and opponents will also be released at a later date.