Raegan Beers, Aaliyah Chavez Lift Oklahoma to Blowout Win Over North Alabama
NORMAN — Aaliyah Chavez elevated for a baseline jumper and swished it through, and the crowd screamed.
A few moments later, Chavez reached out for a steal and Sahara Williams finished with a layup.
More screams.
Every free throw, every bucket, every call that went Oklahoma’s way drew a similar shriek.
Every miss, every turnover drew a collective groan.
There was a different energy at Lloyd Noble Center for Friday’s matchup with North Alabama. The program’s annual Field Trip Day.
Thousands of school children spent their morning watching the sixth-ranked Sooners beat North Alabama 89-61 on Friday morning.
OU jumped ahead early with an 11-0 run — taking the lead for good on that Chavez jumper — and never looked back, After the first quarter, the Lions were never closer than 10 and were never closer than 24 in the second half.
Raegan Beers led the way with 20 points while Chavez added 17.
It was Zya Vann who was the hero of the day to a large portion of the crowd, though, as she hit a free throw early in the third quarter to give the Sooners their 67th point.
Caya Smith had five steals. Smith had five career steals in her 20-game OU career coming into the matchup.
The Sooners had just nine turnovers for the second time in three games. OU didn't have a game with fewer than 10 turnovers last season.
The Sooners (3-1) travel to face Western Carolina at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
Here are three more quick takeaways from the victory:
Aaliyah Chavez Hits Buzzer Beater
Chavez left her arms raised as she let the shot fly from just past midcourt.
The OU freshman phemon's face broken into a smile as she turned and watched the ball drop through the bucket.
The shot, which sent the crowd into a frenzy, sent the Sooners into the locker room leading 57-33.
It's become routine early in this young season for OU to hit buzzer beaters.
Payton Verhulst hit one to end the third quarter Monday against UCLA after Vann hit one to end the first quarter.
Chavez hit a pull-up three pointer as the halftime buzzer sounded in the season opener against Belmont as well.
Raegan Beers Breaks Through
Raegan Beers hadn't exactly struggled this season, coming in averaging 14.3 points and 9.0 rebounds.
But Beers had only attempted 13 field goals over the past two games after matchup up with UCLA's Lauren Betts on Monday and then facing a Kansas City team who put their defensive focus into stopping the Sooners from getting the ball into the post much Wednesday.
But Beers had plenty of success inside against the Lions on Friday, finishing with a team-high 20 points and 11 rebounds. Seven of Beers' points came in the second quarter when OU outscored North Alabama 30-16.
Beers was 6 for 11 from the field.
It was Beers' second double-double of the season and 17th in her time at Oklahoma.
Wasp Leads to Short Delay
Waiting to defend an inbound pass late in the third quarter, Sooners' freshman Brooklyn Stewart swatted her hand at the air and quickly backed away.
A teammate scurried as well, pointing toward the spot on the court they had just vacated.
Referees converged and one used his shoe to eliminate the intruder while another fetched some tissue.
The offender?
A wasp that had made its way onto the court at Lloyd Noble Center.
Sooners coach Jennie Baranczyk ran onto the court to retrieve the insect.