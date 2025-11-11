Three Takeaways from Oklahoma's Loss to UCLA
Despite two of its best players struggling with foul trouble, Oklahoma was right there with UCLA well into the third quarter.
But the No. 3-ranked Bruins took over from there, pulling away for a 73-59 win over the No. 6 Sooners in an early season showdown between two of women’s college basketball’s top teams in Sacramento, CA.
Starting in that decisive third quarter, UCLA ripped off a 16-3 run to stretch a one-point lead into a 59-45 advantage.
OU never got closer than seven the rest of the way.
Payton Verhulst led the Sooners with 16 points while Zya Vann added 13, playing a big role early when Aaliyah Chavez went to the bench with foul trouble. Raegan Beers also found foul trouble early.
Vann scored seven of her points in the first quarter, including hitting a 3-pointer in the closing seconds.
Oklahoma shot just 30.7 percent from the field.
Gianna Kneepkens led the Bruins with 20 points, while Angela Dugalic added 16 points and 15 rebounds.
The Sooners (1-1) return to action against Kansas City at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Lloyd Noble Center.
Here are three takeaways from the Sooners’ loss:
Aaliyah Chavez Struggles
Less than four minutes into the game, Oklahoma freshman point guard Aaliyah Chavez was already heading to the bench.
The 5-star phenom picked up a pair of fouls less than 40 seconds apart to limit her time on the floor in the first quarter.
The Sooners were up 9-7 when Chavez headed to the bench, and UCLA took advantage without her on the floor, outscoring OU 17-7 during that span.
Whether it was due to Jennie Baranczyk’s trust in her, or necessity with the game in danger of slipping away early, Chavez didn’t stay on the bench long.
She re-entered the game with 1:25 remaining in the first quarter and remained in the game for all but a few seconds of the second quarter.
Chavez never did pick up a third foul.
But though she was able to fight through the foul trouble, Chavez struggled with her shot against the Bruins.
She finished 4-of-16 from the floor, though she didn’t have a turnover in 32 minutes. Chavez had 11 points and three assists.
Chavez still flashed the skill that made her the top player in the 2025 class.
In the closing seconds of the first quarter, Chavez drove baseline, flipping it to Sahara Williams through traffic for a midrange jumper.
Williams’ shot, though, was released just after time expired, giving UCLA a 24-22 lead after one.
Raegan Beers-Lauren Betts Matchup Shines
The matchup between former middle school teammates and high school competitors Raegan Beers of OU and Lauren Betts of UCLA was front and center going into the game.
Both had their moments, but ultimately Betts won out, as the reigning national defensive player of the year finished with nine points and 10 rebounds.
She also blocked four shots, though also finished with a career-high seven turnovers.
Early in the fourth quarter, there was a scary moment when Beers crumpled to the floor with an apparent non-contact knee injury.
But after being checked out on the bench, Beers was back less than two minutes later.
Beers finished with seven points and 14 rebounds on 2-of-7 shooting with two steals.
Turnovers Among Bright Spots for Sooners
While OU’s offense has been a strength under Baranczyk, the Sooners have often struggled to limit turnovers in their free-wheeling offensive system.
But with Chavez helping direct the offense Monday, OU finished with just nine turnovers while forcing 16. The Sooners outscored UCLA 16-9 off turnovers.
The turnover numbers were OU’s lowest since late January 2024.
The Sooners turned the ball over 18 times in their season-opening 84-67 win over Belmont.