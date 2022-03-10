Skip to main content

Oklahoma’s Jennie Baranczyk Named Naismith Award Semifinalist

The Sooners have enjoyed an 11-game turnaround so far and are among the national leaders in scoring, assists and 3-pointers.

In just her first season at Oklahoma, basketball coach Jennie Baranczyk has executed one of the game’s most impressive turnarounds.

This week, Baranczyk’s renaissance continued as she was named one of 10 semifinalists for the Naismith Trophy as college basketball’s coach of the year.

The award, named for the inventor of the sport, is presented by the Atlanta Tipoff Club.

Baranczyk, Michigan’s Kim Barnes-Arcio, Baylor’s Nicki Collen, BYU’s Jeff Judkins, NC State’s Wes Moore, LSU’s Kim Mulkey, Florida’s Kelly Rae Finley, South Carolina’s Dawn Staley, Stanford’s Tara VanDerveer and Louisville’s Jeff Walz are this year’s finalists.

OU improved from 12-12 last year in Sherri Coale's final season to 23-7 so far this season under Baranczyk heading into Friday’s Big 12 Tournament game against Kansas. It’s the first time in program history for a coach to improve by 10 wins in their first season, and the 11-win jump is the second-largest overall in program history.

This year’s Sooner squad reached 20 victories faster than all but two teams in school history — and both of those teams went to the Final Four.

Oklahoma made its return to the AP Top 25 for the first time since 2017, reaching as high as No. 12.

The Sooners swept Big 12 regular-season champ Baylor for the first time in more than a decade and also knocked off No. 9 Texas and No. 16 BYU, giving Baranczyk four wins over top-25 teams — a first in school history.

OU ranks third nationally at 83.7 points per game and leads the Big 12 at 19.1 assists per game. The Sooners also set a program record with 283 3-point field goals this year.

