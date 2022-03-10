Oklahoma’s Taylor Robertson Named Finalist for Ann Meyers Drysdale Award

The trophy is names after college basketball's first four-time All-American and goes to the game's top shooting guard.

Oklahoma senior Taylor Robertson was named as one of five finalists for the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award.

The award is named for the Naismith Basketball Memorial Hall of Famer, who became the first college player, male or female, to be named All-America four straight times, and recognizes the top shooting guard in the Division I college women's game.

Robertson, DePaul’s Sonya Morris, Florida Gulf Coast’s Kierstan Bell, UConn’s Christyn Williams and Ohio State’s Taylor Mikesell are this year’s finalists.

Robertson, from McPherson, KS, broke the school and Big 12 Conference career records for 3-pointers this year and now sits at 432 — just 65 short of the NCAA record.

Robertson leads the nation in 3s this season with 110, sits first at 3.67 per game, and ranks fourth in 3-point percentage at .451. She’s the first player in Big 12 history to make 100 treys in a season three times.

She’s also the only player in NCAA history to shoot better than 45 percent from 3-point range on more than eight attempts from behind the arc in a season.

Robertson, who earned unanimous first-team All-Big 12 accolades, is the only one of this year’s five finalists to average 16.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.

She’s also averaging career-highs in rebounds (4.6) and assists (3.2).

Under first-year head coach Jennie Baranczyk, Robertson helped OU into the AP Top 25 for the first time in five years and likely will make its first NCAA Tournament since 2017-18.