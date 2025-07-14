Cowboy Baseball Star Nolan Schubart Picked in Third Round of MLB Draft
One of the Cowboys’ best is heading to the next level.
On Sunday night, the 2025 MLB Draft began, and one of Oklahoma State’s stars was selected. In the third round, the Cleveland Guardians selected Nolan Schubart with the 101st-overall pick.
Schubart has been one of the Cowboys’ best players over the past few years, playing for OSU since the 2023 season. After a successful junior year in Stillwater, Schubart will get a chance to make the leap to the professional level.
Last season, Schubart actually had the worst statistical season of his college career. He had a .299 batting average while racking up 59 hits, 19 home runs and 57 RBIs. While he had a down year compared to some of the heights he reached across his first two seasons, there was no doubt that Schubart was among the best in the country.
He finished his career having played 164 games for the Cowboys across his three seasons, ending with a career batting average of .334 and finished with 196 hits, 59 home runs and 199 RBIs.
Schubart had been a key part of a few successful OSU seasons over the past few years. With head coach Josh Holliday’s team always among the best in the country, Schubart was a staple of those great Cowboy clubs.
As he makes the transition to the major leagues, Schubart will leave behind a lasting legacy in Stillwater. While his teams were never able to find any significant postseason success, there was no shortage of memorable moments throughout his tenure with the Pokes.
With Schubart departing to pursue his professional career, the Cowboys will be left with a massive void. While the Cowboys have plenty of capable players who can come in and succeed, replacing Schubart’s production won’t be an easy task.
As OSU looks ahead to next season, it will need to find a way to again replace some of the consistent talent that has come through Stillwater. While it is a great problem to have, Holliday’s team has had mixed results when losing players to the draft, but next season is another chance to get the program going in the right direction.