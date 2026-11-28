Earlier this season, New York Mets interim manager Chad Green implored his front office to keep drafting Oklahoma State Cowboys.

Well, the front office is going to make sure one of them won’t get away for a long time to come.

Jeff Passan of ESPN reported on Saturday that Carson Benge and the Mets had agreed to an eight-year, $130 million deal that will carry him through his pre-arbitration years, his arbitration years and his first two free agent seasons.

The deal also comes as Major League Baseball owners and the players are careening toward what is likely to be an extended labor lockout as the two sides are unable to agree to a new collective bargaining agreement.

The deal gives both the Mets and Benge some cost certainty no matter what happens in labor negotiations.

Carson Benge’s Incredible Rookie Season

Benge made the Mets’ opening day roster and finished second in National League rookie of the year voting to Cincinnati’s Sal Stewart.

Stewart received 20 of the 30 first-place votes, with Benge getting seven and St. Louis infielder JJ Wetherholt getting the other three. Stewart finished with 170 votes and Benge had 107.

Benge finished the season with a slash of 282/.346/.430 with 20 home runs, 65 RBI, 22 doubles, three triples and 22 stolen bases. He started the season batting under .200 for the month of April and ended up becoming the first Mets rookie to have a 20-20 season — 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases — in franchise history.

He also accomplished several other feats that are rare for rookies, including becoming the third Mets player to have at least 15 home runs, 15 stolen bases and 10 assists in a season in the last 35 years. He also joined a select group of MLB rookie — the seventh — to finish a season with at least 160 hits, 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases.

Benge made the team in part due to the departure of Brandon Nimmo to the Texas Rangers. Benge settled in right field and quickly became one of the best defensive right fielders in the National League. He had seven defensive runs saved and 10 outfield assists, the latter of which was sixth in the Majors. He also had a game in which he had back-to-back outfield assists which saved two runs.

He’s not the only Cowboys players with the Mets. Former Cowboys pitcher Nolan McLean is a member of the rotation. But Benge is now a huge part of the Mets’ future, thanks to his new deal.