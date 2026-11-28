Oklahoma State head coach Eric Morris admitted on Tuesday that he's a crier. And few events make him cry harder than senior day.

It might seem strange to say that, given that this is the end of Morris’ first season as head coach and many of the players that he'll shake hands with have only been in Stillwater for a year. Yet, Morris recruited many of these players out the transfer portal and quickly built relationships with them.

Same goes for holdover Cowboys like defensive end Jaleel Johnson, someone Morris latched onto early as a leader who could help him establish the culture among the Cowboys that were held over from the Mike Gundy era.

With senior day set for Saturday against Kansas, the Cowboys will wave goodbye to 32 players as they exhaust their eligibility and participate in their final home game. As this is modern college football, the Cowboys are likely to lose more players to the transfer portal.

But, for now, here is how the departure of those 32 Cowboys impacts Oklahoma State’s roster depth going into 2027.

Defense

Defensive Line

Oklahoma State Cowboys defensive end Jaleel Johnson/. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tackles (5): Iman Oates; Fatafehi Vailea II; Landon Dean; Xavier Mason; Enai White.

Ends (4): Malik Charles; DeSean Brown; Jaleel Johnson; James Williams.

By volume, this is the position group impacted the most by senior day. Of the nine players set to leave the program, Johnson and Williams have been regular starters. Brown started last week against Arizona State. Oates started a handful of games. Dean was an impact player early in the season. So has Charles.

There are seven starters or rotation players here for a unit that has been solid up front at times, but it has not put consistent pressure on quarterbacks against the pass. The Cowboys will be active in the transfer portal to get some impact players on the edge. Jerry Lawson should be the returning nose tackle and will be one of the best players on the defense in 2027.

Linebacker

Oklahoma State's Ethan Wesloski. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Out of Eligibility (5): Christian Jones; Jack Puckett; Tate Romney; Ethan Wesloski; Trip White.

Losing Wesloski and Romney is significant. Wesloski has been Oklahoma State’s most consistent linebacker and should pass the 100-tackle threshold against Kansas. He’s a likely all-Big 12 selection and his institutional knowledge of defensive coordinator Skyler Cassity’s defense has been valuable. Romney has missed the past three games with an injury but is still the team's fourth leading tackler.

Oklahoma State lists three starters on its depth chart at linebacker. Weslowski and Romney are two of them. Isaiah Chisom, the team's third-leading tackler, is the other starter and one likely starter for 2027. The Cowboys haven't gotten much out of the backups aside from Taurean Davis, who will compete for a job in 2027 against whatever Oklahoma State lands in the portal.

Secondary

Oklahoma State Cowboys cornerback Mo Horn. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cornerback (2): Trudell Berry; Mo Horn.

Safety (3): Harrison Dempsey; Cameron Epps; Markeith Williams.

Of the five exiting players, Horn is the only full-time starter. Williams recently became a starter at one of the safety positions and Epps has been solid depth during the season.

Even with a wealth of returning players, this is a position group of high concern going into the offseason. Cornerback LaDainian Fields should return after what will be an all-Big 12 season. Oklahoma State needs to land a corner that can match Fields’ ability in coverage and push both Kobi Foreman and Kollin Lewis at cornerback.

Quinton Hammonds is the only returning safety that should feel safe about his job. He’s started every game and is the team’s second-leading tackles. Oklahoma State needs to focus on bringing in more competition for Christian Bodnar at nickel back and for Vincent Holmes at the other safety position. None of those holdovers should be guaranteed anything for 2027.

Offense

Quarterback

Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Grant Jordan. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Out of Eligibility (1): Grant Jordan.

Jordan hasn't taken a snap all season and losing him doesn't hurt the depth at the position. However, losing starter Drew Mestemaker to the NFL would severely impact that depth. That's the decision everyone in Stillwater will be waiting on in December and early January as he weighs another year of college against a potential first-round pick in the NFL draft.

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If Mestemaker departs, the Cowboys will have backup Broderick Vehrs and Luke Tepas, the other freshman who was part of the Class of 2026. That makes it a near-certainty that Morris and his staff will head to the transfer portal to find an experienced quarterback for 2027.

If Mestemaker returns, the portal is a place to find an experienced backup.

Running Back

OSU running back Ayo Adeyi. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Out of Eligibility (1): Ayo Adeyi.

Barring losing players to the transfer portal, running back might be the most stable position on the roster. Losing Adeyi doesn't hurt the depth chart nearly as much when you have Caleb Hawkins returning, along with his current backup William Mason.

The Cowboys also have Tre Page III, who showed flashes of being a great change-of-pace back, and talented freshman KD Jones, who should be in line for more playing time in 2027.

It's possible the Cowboys won't go after a running back in the transfer portal. If they do, the focus will be on a younger player that can develop but doesn’t need playing time right away. With Hawkins returning, he’s unlikely to get it.

Wide Receiver

Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Justin Bowick. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Out of Eligibility (3): Justin Bowick; Rodney Harris II; Braylin Presley.

The focus is on replacing Bowick, who has now emerged as a potential NFL draft pick after a career season in Oklahoma State’s offense. He could finish Saturday’s game with a 1,000-yard receiving season.

His position in the offense demands immediate attention because the only other player 6-4 or taller is Dayvon Standard. Finding a receiver with Bowick’s length, ability to get the football and downfield speed is hard to find. But given his production and what the Cowboys have returning, Morris and his staff should have their pick of that type of receiver in the portal.

Assuming no one transfers out, the Cowboys have plenty of depth returning, including Wyatt Young, Miles Coleman, Terrence Lewis and Chris Barnes.

Tight End

Oklahoma State Cowboys tight end Morgan McPhaul. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Out of Eligibility (3): Donovan Green; Oscar Hammond; Morgan McPhaul.

There's a sneaky loss of depth here for the Cowboys. McPhaul has been vital in short yardage situations and Hammond has gotten significant playing time the past few weeks with the injury to Carson Kolb, who should be back next year.

The good news for the Cowboys is there are no questions about Kolb’s ability to catch passes, which was a huge question mark going into the season. Beyond that, the Cowboys have two players that haven't played much at the position in Bodie Boydstun and Luke Logan.

It would be of little surprise for the Cowboys to find a tight end in the transfer portal, with an emphasis on finding one with good receiving skills to go along with Kolb.

Offensive Line

Oklahoma State Cowboys offensive lineman Ashton Lepo. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Out of Eligibility (4): Louie Canepa; Johnny Dickson III; Ashton Lepo; Jacob Sexton.

On paper the Cowboys are losing two starters — three if you count Sexton, who suffered a season-ending injury in the opener against Tulsa. Dickson’s departure leaves a hole at left guard while Lepo’s exit leaves a hole at right tackle.

Oklahoma State has a returning starting lineup. The Cowboys can move Shaun Torgeson from left tackle to right tackle and move Braydon Nelson into the lineup at left tackle. They can also elevate Desmond Magiya to left guard.

The good news is the Cowboys have a backbone for a starting lineup in 2027. The question they'll have to answer internally is how much more high-level depth or competition do they need to help this offensive line go from being a good line to a great line? And where?

Special Teams

Out of Eligibility (1): Nate Ost (punter)

Special teams is one area where the Cowboys don't have significant concerns. They'll return Lou Groza award finalist Sam Keltner at placekicker and have his backup and kickoff specialist Joseph Kim returning. Punter Lachie Pozzobon will also return, as will both long snappers, Caden Yates and Nolan Akins.

The only thing the Cowboys need is a holder as Nate Ost — also the backup punter — is out of eligibility. Ideally, the Cowboys would land both in the portal. The Cowboys could also have Kim hold for field goals and extra points.