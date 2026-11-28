STILLWATER, Okla. — For Oklahoma State athletic director Chad Weiberg, there wasn’t much internal debate about whether to extend head football coach Eric Morris after one season.

On Tuesday, the athletic department announced that Morris’ deal was extended to 2032. The school did not announce the terms. But ESPN reported that the new deal increased his average pay to $5.25 million per year after his current deal was valued at an average of $4 million per year.

Weiberg said conversations with Morris’ agent started a few weeks ago during his conversation with Dave Hunziker during the Cowboys Radio Network pre-game show.

“Eric has done a great job in Year 1, and he’s done everything we wanted him to do in terms of turning the program around,” Weiberg said. “Just as things are continually evolving in college athletics, what you’re seeking is stability and consistency and those are things that win. So let’s make sure we have that moving forward.”

Eric Morris On His New Deal

Oklahoma State athletic director Chad Weiberg. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

He also said that the two openings in the Big 12 at Baylor and TCU — and other openings set to pop up around FBS after this weekend — didn’t necessarily factor into the timing, though he is certainly aware of openings.

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“You’re monitoring the landscape, but it wasn’t just about fending off interest,” Weiberg said. “It was more about reinforcing that he’s doing the job we wanted him to do and expected him to do when he came here. We wanted to send the message that we’re pleased with where we’re going. The intent is to get back to competing for Big 12 titles and we really feel good about the leader of our football team.”

Morris spoke briefly about the extension during his appearance on the Cowboys Radio Network’s pre-game show on Saturday.

“I think it allows me to hunker down in the place we’ve grown to love,” he said. “I’m appreciative to Chad to pull it all together. This where we wanted to be, they voiced their opinion and it came together pretty quick.”

During pre-game, a private plane flew around Boone Pickens Stadium with a banner that read “In Chad We Trust” with a hashtag, #CowboysforWeiberg.

Morris took over a program that went 1-11 last season, which saw the Cowboys fire long-time head coach Mike Gundy after three games. Morris executed one of the biggest roster flips in college football history, as the Cowboys had 92 new players when they kicked off against Tulsa in Week 1, a game the Cowboys lost.

The Cowboys followed that loss with one of their biggest upsets in recent memory, beating then-No. 6 Oregon, 39-31, which set off a four-game winning streak that helped the Cowboys end their 18-game Big 12 Conference losing streak and land in the AP Top 25.

With a win on Saturday, the Cowboys can reach eight wins in a season for the first time since their 2023 campaign, which led to a 10-win season and a trip to the Big 12 Championship game for the second time in three years. Oklahoma State was in the race to reach the Big 12 title game until it lost to Texas Tech two weeks ago. The Red Raiders clinched the other title game berth on Thursday and will play Utah on Friday.

The Cowboys will play in a bowl game after the finale against Kansas and then prepare for 2027, the first season of the expanded 24-team playoff.