Mets Manager Wants More Oklahoma State Stars after Carson Benge’s Rookie Season

Carson Benge and the New York Mets will be in Arlington to face the Texas Rangers for a three-game series starting on Tuesday.

For the Oklahoma City native and former Oklahoma State star, it’s a chance for his family and friends to make the drive down to see him play in person. The same goes for Cowboys head coach Josh Holliday, who owes Mets interim manager Andy Green for the PR he gave the Cowboys program recently.

Benge just broke the record for most hits in a rookie season by a Mets player. Green was asked about Benge’s campaign, which has put him in running for National League rookie of the year. He talked happily about Benge for a minute and finished his comments with this:

“I think we should keep taking Oklahoma State kids,” Green said to SNY and other outlets.

The Mets also have former Oklahoma State two-way starter Nolan MacLean in their starting rotation.

Carson Benge’s Terrific Rookie Season

Carson Benge breaks the Mets' rookie hit record! 👏 pic.twitter.com/2SUYHGKQBU — SNY (@SNYtv) September 19, 2026

Benge enters the series with Texas with a slash of .275/.339/.419 with 19 home runs and 61 RBI. He has 157 hits, which broke the record set by former Mets slugger Pete Alonso, who had 155 hits in his rookie season in 2019.

The meeting Texas comes with an ironic twist. The Mets made room for Benge, their No. 19 overall pick in the 2025 MLB draft, during spring training by trading Brandon Nimmo to the Rangers for second baseman Marcus Semien. Nimmo is Texas’ starting right fielder. Benge is the Mets’ starting right fielder.

Green — who took over as interim manager earlier this season after the firing of Carlos Mendoza — has enjoyed watching Benge develop into a star after a bumpy first month in which he was batting just .192 after April.

“To be as good as he’s been for so long after the first month of the season [is impressive],” Green said. “He’s just relaxed, he plays the game right way, he goes about his business every day the same way regardless of what’s going on or who he’s facing. He’s just a baseball player and that’s one of the best compliments you can give someone [in this game].

Earlier this season he became the first player in Mets history to throw out two runners at home in the same inning. He also became the first Mets rookie to be a 15-15 player — 15 home runs and 15 stolen bases — since Darryl Strawberry did it in 1983. Benge is also the third Mets player in the last 35 years to have at least 15 home runs, 15 stolen bases and 10 assists in a season.

It’s easy to see why Green — and the Mets — love Oklahoma State players.