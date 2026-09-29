Mets Superstar Juan Soto Explains Why Carson Benge Should be NL Rookie of Year

The New York Mets showed trust in former Oklahoma State star Carson Benge from opening day this season. His new teammates followed.

The latest Mets player to sing his praises is outfielder Juan Soto, who is Major League Baseball’s highest paid player. The superstar, who just wrapped up his second season with the Mets, was asked after their season finale if Benge should be the National League rookie of the year.

He quickly answered.

“100 percent,” Soto said to SNY and other outlets. “It’s what he’s been showing. Not only on the defense side, but he’s been showing it day in and day out running the bases, stealing bags, all that kind of stuff. He’s a superstar. He’s been doing a really good job.”

Carson Benge, NL Rookie of the Year?

"What makes you confident that this team will be able to contend next year?"



Juan Soto: "Carson Benge." pic.twitter.com/4tnam7pRPC — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) September 27, 2026

Don't just take Soto’s words for it. Benge’s season was remarkable. Benge finished the season with a slash of .282/.346/.430 with 20 home runs, 65 RBI, 22 doubles, three triples and 22 stolen bases.

On the season’s final weekend, he became the first Mets rookie to have a 20-20 season — 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases. There are fewer than 20 rookies in MLB history that have accomplished the feat.

Soto sees that as part of the reason that he’s bullish on the team’s future — the young talent, which includes another OSU product, pitcher Nolan McLean.

Earlier this season he became the first Mets rookie to become a 15-15 player since Darryl Strawberry did it in 1983. He also became the third Mets player in the last 35 years to have at least 15 home runs, 15 stolen bases and 10 assists in a season.

He is also the seventh player in MLB history to have at least 160 hits, 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases in their rookie season. The list includes Corbin Carroll, Mike Trout, Carlos Beltrán, Nomar Garciaparra, Devon White and Tommie Agee, the last a former Mets star who played for their 1969 World Series team.

The 2025 first-round pick won an opening day job in spring training after New York traded Brandon Nimmo to the Texas Rangers for second baseman Marcus Semien, leaving open an outfield spot. After a first month in which he batted around .200, Benge surged into the rookie of the year conversation. Cincinnati’s Sal Stewart is considered the other leading contender for the award, which will be announced shortly after the World Series.