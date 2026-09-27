Astros vs. Athletics Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Sunday, Sept. 27

The Houston Astros are looking to lock down a playoff spot on Sunday in their regular season finale against the Athletics.

Houston has won two of the first three games in this series, and a win could clinch the AL West for Yordan Alvarez and Co. Houston is 80-81 and holds the tiebreaker over the Texas Rangers (also 80-81) in the division. So, a Houston win or a Texas loss sends the Astros into a wild card round series against the Chicago White Sox.

Houston is heavily favored to get that win on Sunday, and it’ll have righty Peter Lambert (3.87 ERA) on the mound. He’ll take on a bullpen game from the Athletics, which will be led by Seth Johnson (6.19 ERA).

There’s a bunch of ways to bet on this game, and I’m eyeing a prop and a side with the season on the line for the Astros in this AL West battle.

Astros vs. Athletics Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Astros -1.5 (-119)

Athletics +1.5 (-101)

Moneyline

Astros: -192

Athletics: +158

Total

10 (Over -105/Under -114)

Astros vs. Athletics Probable Pitchers

Astros: Peter Lambert (8-10, 3.87 ERA)

Athletics: Seth Johnson (1-0, 6.19 ERA)

Astros vs. Athletics How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Sept. 27

Time: 3:05 p.m. EST

Venue: Sutter Health Park

How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports California, Space City Home Network

Astros record: 80-81

Athletics record: 64-97

Astros vs. Athletics Best MLB Prop Bet

Astros Best MLB Prop Bet

Yordan Alvarez to Hit a Home Run (+227)

Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run props column – Daily Dinger – why Alvarez is a great target against this Athletics bullpen:

The AL MVP favorite, Yordan Alvarez went deep on Saturday against the Athletics to help keep the Houston Astros in the top spot in the AL West standings.

This season, Alvarez is hitting .316 with 42 home runs, and he’s been on fire over the last two weeks (12 games), hitting .390 with four long balls. The Astros slugger has upped that average to .417 over the last week of action.

The Athletics are going with a bullpen game, led by Seth Johnson, which is a great sign for the Houston offense. The Athletics’ bullpen has a league-worst 5.36 ERA and has given up 96 home runs in 2026.

I expect Alvarez to stay hot with Houston’s season on the line.

Astros vs. Athletics Prediction and Pick

Even though the Astros are on the road, a loss on Sunday would be absolutely disastrous against an Athletics team that is just 64-97 this season. The Athletics are 16 games under .500 at home, and they’re going with a bullpen game when they have the worst bullpen ERA (5.36) in Major League Baseball.

Things could not be setting up better for Houston, which is 15-13 in Lambert’s 28 starts this season. The right-hander has been one of the team’s best starters, ranking in the 66th percentile in expected ERA and the 75th percentile in expected batting average against.

Oddsmakers are expecting a high-scoring affair on Sunday, but I’m simply going to lay the juice with Houston to win.

There is obviously a massive motivation factor for the Astros, and they should have the superior pitching in this game.

I won’t overthink this lopsided AL West showdown with a playoff spot up for grabs.

Pick: Astros Moneyline (-192 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $150 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .