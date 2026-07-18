Oklahoma State Reliever Signs Below-Slot Deal with Guardians

The Oklahoma State Cowboys had five players that were selected in the recent MLB draft and the ninth-round selection has signed a cheap deal.

Pitcher Mario Pesca, who was selected in the ninth round by the Cleveland Guardians, signed a deal worth $50,000, per MLB.com’s draft and signing tracker. The news was reposted by the official Oklahoma State baseball account. The Guardians did not announce the terms but Pesca’s new MiLB.com page indicated that he was assigned to Cleveland’s Arizona Complex League affiliate.

The deal is notable because Pesca’s selection had a slot value of $205,800. The Guardians were not obligated to pay him that amount. Pesca was a senior and had no option to return to school. Some MLB teams use that as leverage to get players to take below-slot deals so they can use that money to sign other picks to above-slot money.

The selection behind Pesca, Miami (FL) pitcher Ryan Bilka, was also a fourth-year senior and only signed a $9,540 deal on a slot value of $194,500.

Mario Pesca’s Pro Career Begins

Oklahoma State pitcher Mario Pesca. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In two years with the Cowboys, he went 13-7 with a 4.89 ERA in 39 games (16 starts). He struck out 133 and walked 47 in 127.0 innings. Before he pitched for OSU, he pitched two seasons at St. John’s, where he went 7-6 with a 4.35 ERA.

By starting him in Arizona, Pesca will face hitters that are younger than him. Many are rookie league-level players, some of whom played in the Dominican Summer League a season ago and have not yet turned 18. If Pesca dominates, he could quickly be promoted.

Cleveland might also opt to hold Pesca out of games and have him work on mechanics, depending on how their scouts see his ability.

Pesca was one of five players selected in the MLB draft out of Oklahoma State, but he is the only one that has signed a deal. One — slugger Kollin Ritchie — has already announced he will return to OSU for 2027 after being selected in the 20th round by the St. Louis Cardinals. He was a draft-eligible junior, so he had the option to return if he didn’t like his draft positioning.

The San Diego Padres selected outfielder Alex Conover with a fourth-round compensatory pick that has a slot value of $563,900. Like Ritchie, he is a draft-eligible junior who has the option to return for another season. Left-handed pitcher Hudson Barrett was taken in the eighth round by the Colorado Rockies. He is a senior so he could end up in a similar position as Pesca. His pick’s slot value is of $258,400.

Infielder Avery Ortiz was selected in the 18th round by the Washington Nationals. His pick has no slot value, and Washington must only pay him up to $150,000. Ortiz is also a junior and can return to OSU. He has not announced his intentions.

Players and teams must come to terms by July 27.