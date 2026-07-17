Pirates vs. Guardians Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, July 17

The Pittsburgh Pirates visit the Cleveland Guardians for a little interleague action to start the second half.

Both of these teams are looking to stay hot after sweeping their last series before the All-Star break.

It should be a good pitching matchup with Jared Jones set to face off against Gavin Williams.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Pirates vs. Guardians on Friday, July 17.

Pirates vs. Guardians Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Pirates +1.5 (-206)

Guardians -1.5 (+168)

Moneyline

Pirates +105

Guardians -127

Total

7.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Pirates vs. Guardians Probable Pitchers

Pirates: Jared Jones (1-1, 4.37 ERA)

Guardians: Gavin Williams (10-4, 3.81 ERA)

Jared Jones is looking to build on a fantastic start last time out. He threw six perfect innings against the Braves with eight strikeouts. This came after failing to complete more than five innings in his first seven starts of the year.

Gavin Williams also went into the break on a high note, allowing two runs in seven innings with 11 strikeouts against the Twins. He went just 4.2 innings in his previous outing, allowing three runs on five hits to the White Sox.

Pirates vs. Guardians How to Watch

Date: Friday, July 17

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Progressive Field

How to Watch (TV): SNP, CLEG

Pirates record: 50-47

Guardians record: 51-46

Pirates vs. Guardians Best MLB Prop Bets

Guardians Best MLB Prop Bet

Brayan Rocchio OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-105)

Brayan Rocchio is having a breakout season in Cleveland. He’s batting .276 with a .750 OPS, scoring 40 runs and driving in 44 through 95 games.

The infielder has gone OVER 1.5 HRR in five straight games and 12 of his last 13 overall. He’s also batting .296 vs. RHP and .329 at home.

Pirates vs. Guardians Prediction and Pick

While Jones has been solid this season for the Pirates, he’s had quite a few shorter starts, and the same can’t be said for Pittsburgh’s bullpen. The Pirates’ ‘pen has one of the highest ERAs in the league at 4.48.

Williams has been able to keep Cleveland in games, as shown by his 10 wins, and the Guardians’ bullpen has the eighth-lowest ERA in the league at 3.74.

The Guardians should be bigger favorites tonight at home.

Pick: Guardians -127

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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