OSU Baseball Set For Bedlam Matchup in Big 12 Championship
The Cowboys won a couple of rematches to set up a chance at a conference championship.
After falling on Thursday to be on the brink of elimination, Oklahoma State won two games on Friday in the Big 12 Tournament. OSU’s first matchup came in the loser bracket against Texas Tech.
OSU beat Texas Tech 7-2 to open the tournament but needed to win another matchup with the Red Raiders to stay alive. Sam Garcia helped make sure the Cowboys did not have an early trip back to Stillwater.
Garcia pitched eight innings, allowing three hits and no runs. OSU completed a shutout against Texas Tech, winning 4-0. Kollin Ritchie’s RBI double in the third gave OSU a 1-0 lead, then a Nolan Schubart two-run homer in the eighth inning helped put the game further out of reach.
After taking care of the Red Raiders, the Cowboys had to face the team they had lost to on Thursday. UCF beat OSU 7-6 in a 10-inning game after OSU had taken an early lead.
On Friday, OSU took another early lead against UCF but never lost it this time. A two-run home run by Schubart put OSU on the board in the first inning. Those two runs would have been enough for the Cowboys to win as they allowed only one run to UCF.
In the 10-1 win, OSU had opened up an 8-0 lead in the fourth inning and never looked back on its way to a Big 12 Championship appearance.
The Cowboys will play Oklahoma in Arlington on Saturday night at 6. The No. 1 seed Sooners are unbeaten in the Big 12 Tournament.
However, OSU beat OU in the final Big 12 Bedlam series in Stillwater earlier this season. A win on Saturday would give OSU its first Big 12 Championship since 2019.
