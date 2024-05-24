OSU Softball Hosting Arizona in Super Regional With WCWS Trip in Reach
Oklahoma State’s quest for a national title continues in Stillwater.
OSU softball is set to host the NCAA Super Regional against Arizona this weekend. With game one set for Friday night, the Cowgirls have an opportunity to make the Women’s College World Series.
With the matchups in Stillwater, OSU has a distinct advantage. The Cowgirls have won 18 of the past 19 postseason games in Stillwater. That success is not just limited to the postseason either, with OSU going 22-1 at home this season.
OSU’s only home loss this season came in a 2-1 Texas win in late March. Overall, the Cowgirls are 47-10 and are riding a three-game winning streak into the Super Regional.
READ MORE: OSU Football in Top Tier of EA's College Football Payouts
Those wins all came in the Stillwater Regional of the NCAA Tournament last weekend. OSU dominated its opponents last weekend to sweep the regional.
The Cowgirls began with a 6-0 win against Northern Colorado, followed by wins against Kentucky and Michigan. Those matchups continued a successful stretch of play.
Although OSU had an early exit in the Big 12 Championship by losing to BYU, the team finished the regular season with a series win against Oklahoma in the final conference series between the teams.
Kenny Gajewski’s team is no stranger to success. This season is only the latest chapter of success for his team, as the Cowgirls are hoping for their fifth straight Women’s College World Series appearance.
Beating Arizona will be no easy task, however. The Wildcats enter the Super Regional at 37-16 after sweeping the Fayetteville Regional. Still, the Cowgirls are in a great position to make the WCWS and compete for a national title.
READ MORE: Cowgirl Soccer Adds Kansas Graduate Transfer
Want to join the discussion? Like AllPokes on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.