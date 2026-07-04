Why Dodgers Should Be Considering MLB Role for Zach Ehrhard Now

Minor league production doesn't always translate into Major League success. But the Los Angeles Dodgers must be intrigued with former Oklahoma State star Zach Ehrhard.

The Cowboys star has been tearing up their minor league system for the past 12 months and his latest game on Friday for Triple-A Oklahoma City saw him slam a home run into the left field seats. Clearly, he is comfortable in the state of Oklahoma.

His play this season is forcing the Dodgers to keep a close eye on him. For a franchise that boasts a constellation of stars, it is still one of the best in baseball at promoting from within. Ehrhard may require a promotion soon, whether it be due to injury or his play. The only question may be when?

Zach Ehrhard’s Professional Life

Zach Ehrhard with the fireworks before fireworks 💥 pic.twitter.com/3Coqi4jtBH — Oklahoma City Comets (@OKC_comets) July 4, 2026

He didn’t start his pro career with the Dodgers. He started it with the Boston Red Sox, who selected him in the fourth round of the 2024 MLB draft. That was fitting. His brother, Drew, was in the Boston organization and retired earlier this year. Their father, Rodney, was a two-time MLB Draft pick and played four seasons in the New York Yankees minor league system.

The Tampa, Fla., native may be the family member to break through and play in the show.

Ehrhard’s bat struggled in an audition later at High-A Greenville in 2024 as he slashed .156/.264/.195. That all changed in 2025.

He started that season at Greenville but didn’t stay long. After 31 games the Red Sox promoted into Double-A Portland because he was batting .342. At Portland he struggled, and most prospect struggle when they move from one affiliate to another. He was batting .227 when the Red Sox included him in a trade with former first-round pick James Tibbs III to acquire pitcher Dustin May from the Dodgers.

That offered him a fresh start and a trip back to Oklahoma, as the Dodgers’ Double-A affiliate is in Tulsa. His bat also perked up. He slashed .282/.391/.466. Combined, he slashed .272/.374/.439 with 14 home runs and 65 RBI.

This season has vaulted him into Top 30 prospects status in the organization per MLB Pipeline, as he’s ranked No. 17. He’s been at OKC all season and is slashing .282/.387/.481with 13 home runs and 57 RBI. He’s on the verge of career highs in home runs and RBI.

The Dodgers should consider a call-up soon because, even as talented as they are, there’s a chance to get better on the margins. Ehrhard could help them.

Ehrhard played three seasons at Oklahoma State the last of which was cut to just 11 games due to injury. But in 2024 he proved he had power after two straight seasons of hitting just three home runs. That 2024 campaign he slashed .330/.458/.627 with 14 home runs and 57 RBI.

He made an impression as a freshman in 2022, as he was selected to the all-Big 12 freshman team and emerged as an immediate starter. He slashed .332/.429/.409 with three home runs and 31 RBI.