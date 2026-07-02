Tigers vs. Rangers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, July 2

The Texas Rangers are in a tie for first place in the AL West as they begin a three-game set with the Detroit Tigers on Thursday night. This is a strange series, as these teams will be off on Friday before returning for the final two games over the weekend.

Texas is set as a slight favorite at home on Thursday night, but both of these teams are turning to strong starting pitchers, as Framber Valdez will get the ball for the Tigers against Texas’ Nathan Eovaldi.

Detroit has won three games in a row entering this series, but it’s still well under .500 this season, including a shaky 15-28 record on the road.

Can Valdez help turn that around on Thursday night?

Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this American League showdown.

Tigers vs. Rangers Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Tigers -1.5 (+167)

Rangers +1.5 (-204)

Moneyline

Tigers: -105

Rangers: -115

Total

7 (Over -124/Under -103)

Tigers vs. Rangers Probable Pitchers

Detroit: Framber Valdez (4-5, 4.05 ERA)

Texas: Nathan Eovaldi (8-7, 3.95 ERA)

Tigers vs. Rangers How to Watch

Date: Thursday, July 2

Time: 8:05 p.m. EST

Venue: Globe Life Field

How to Watch (TV): Rangers Sports Network, ESPN Unlimited, Tigers.TV

Tigers record: 38-49

Rangers record: 44-43

Tigers vs. Rangers Best MLB Prop Bets

Tigers Best MLB Prop Bet

Riley Greene to Hit a Home Run (+373)

Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run props column – Daily Dinger – why I’m buying Greene in this matchup:

Detroit Tigers outfielder Riley Greene is having a strong 2026 season, hitting .285 with 11 home runs. He’s had a power surge as of late, homering three times over the last two weeks, and I think he’s worth a look against Texas Rangers right-hander Nathan Eovaldi.

Greene is 3-for-9 with two doubles against Eovaldi in his career, and the veteran right-hander has struggled with the long ball this season, allowing 17 home runs in 16 starts.

There’s no doubt that Greene is more effective against right-handed pitching, as he’s hitting .302 with nine home runs and a .850 OPS against righties in 2026. This is a pretty short price for a player that only has 11 home runs, but I like the matchup a lot for Greene, especially since his slugging is up over the last few weeks.

Tigers vs. Rangers Prediction and Pick

The Tigers may be 11 games under .500, but they actually have a positive run differential (plus-11) in the 2026 season.

So, there’s a chance this team could turn things around and get back in the playoff mix over the next few months. With Valdez on the mound, Detroit is 7-10, though he’s allowed two or fewer earned runs in 11 of his 17 outings.

Meanwhile, Eovaldi was able to get his ERA under 4.00 in the month of June, tossing seven scoreless innings in his last outing. The Rangers – who are one game over .500 at home this season – are 9-7 with the veteran right-hander on the bump.

Both of these starters rank in the 50th percentile or worse in expected ERA, but I’m going to side with the Rangers at home.

The Tigers are 13 games under .500 on the road, ranking 21st in the league in runs scored and 18th in OPS. Since these starters are pretty equal, I’ll take the Rangers, who have a better Weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+) so far this season than Detroit.

Pick: Rangers Moneyline (-115 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $200 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .