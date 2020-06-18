Mike Boynton and Co. Offer Seven-Foot Center

STILLWATER -- Just a few days after losing big men Yor Anei and Hidde Roessink to the transfer portal, Mike Boynton and Co. may have found a solution.

Brandon Lieb, a legit seven-footer, and actually closer to 7-1, 225-pound center out of Deerfield, IL took to Twitter Thursday afternoon to announce he had received an offer from Boynton and Co.

As of right now, Lieb is a 2020 prospect, meaning whatever school he commits to, he'll be attending in the fall. What's interesting is a source inside the program told Pokes Report there's a chance he could take a prep year and reclassify to the 2021 class.

Lieb's had a huge spring/summer, especially the past two months in regards to offers.

He currently holds 12 offers with Oklahoma State being his latest. According to the timeline on his Twitter account, IUPUI was the first to offer, followed by Western Illinois University, SIU-Edwardsville, Boston University, Bucknell, Milwaukee, Tulsa, Toledo, OU, Penn and DePaul.

Being a legit seven-footer, Lieb would need to put on some weight whichever school he chooses, but we know that Oklahoma State's strength and conditioning staff is great at putting weight on a player. Over the course of less than a year, they put close to 30 pounds on Kalib Boone.

The offer to Lieb is also a crucial one for Boynton and Co. as they're down two big men in Yor Anei and Hidde Roessink to the transfer portal. Anei announced on Wednesday and Roessink on Thursday. That leaves the Pokes with 12 scholarship players as they also landed a commit from Ole Miss transfer Bryce Williams on Wednesday.

As a senior this past season for Deerfield, Lieb averaged 13.5 points on 58% shooting from the field, 9.3 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game.



That would help Kalib Boone alleviate the loss of Anei from the middle, but it's unlikely that Lieb would come in right away and play significant minutes his freshman year. Though, as history would tell us with Yor Anei and Kalib Boone, it's certainly possible.

The players are set to report sometime in the next two-three weeks. So, being able to possibly add another prospect, especially another big man, would be huge for Boynton and Co.