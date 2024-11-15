Can Cade Cunningham Become Oklahoma State's First NBA All-Star This Century?
Oklahoma State’s former star is off to a great start in his fourth NBA season.
After a stellar year in Stillwater, the Detroit Pistons took Cade Cunningham with the No. 1 overall pick. Throughout Cunningham’s first three seasons, an uncompetitive team around him and nagging injuries held him back.
However, with new coach J.B. Bickerstaff and some solid additions to the roster, the Pistons have become one of the league’s most interesting teams to watch. Although the Pistons have struggled to close out some close games, their 5-8 start is something to be excited about.
Along with that, Cunningham’s start has put him into All-Star contention for this season. A former Cowboy has not made an All-Star appearance since John Starks’ lone trip in 1994. With three decades since OSU has had representation in one of the NBA’s biggest nights, Cunningham has a chance to make OSU history.
Through 13 games, Cunningham has averaged 23.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 8.5 assists. His assists average is good for seventh in the NBA, but it comes with a league-leading five turnovers per game.
Cunningham’s downfall so far this season has been some rough performances in clutch time. However, his 478 minutes played lead the league, which could contribute to his decrease in efficiency down the stretch.
Still, Cunningham is shooting a career-high 45.6% from the field and 36.4% from beyond the arc. Those numbers have helped Cunningham get a couple of 30-point games already this season.
His impact goes far beyond his offense, with his all-around skill set leading to three triple-doubles. Cunningham has also impressed with his shot blocking this season, averaging 1.1 per game, the second-most for a guard this season behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
Cunningham’s good start and an improved Pistons team have catapulted his chances of making the All-Star Game this season. While it is only mid-November, Cunningham has again showcased why he was the No. 1 pick and is someone Detroit can build around.
Want to join the discussion? Like Oklahoma State Cowboys on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.