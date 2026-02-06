Cowboy Basketball Is On The Path To An NCAA Tournament Berth

The Oklahoma State Cowboys are knocking on the door.

The Cowboys are coming off their biggest win of the season, as they took down No.16 BYU on Wednesday. OSU now has two ranked wins to its name and is starting to build a resume worthy of being in the NCAA Tournament.

Although they don’t have the most decorated resume up to this point, some of the Cowboys’ wins are starting to add up to something greater. Of course, OSU now has wins against No.16 BYU, which is led by one of the top prospects in next year’s draft in AJ Dybantsa, and at the time No.25 UCF.

Additionally, the Pokes took down Texas A&M in the second game of the season, which at the time just seemed like an average win. However, the Aggies are currently in first place in the SEC with a 7-2 conference record. Texas A&M’s success has added another good win to OSU’s resume, and the chances of Oklahoma State getting into the big dance are starting to grow.

Others are starting to think the same thing, as Oklahoma State has been upgraded to the first four out in ESPN’s latest NCAA Bracketology by Joe Lunardi. The Cowboys are moving in the right direction, but have more to prove if they want to be the first OSU squad to reach the NCAA Tournament since 2021.

Being in the Big 12 gives the Pokes the chance to prove themself with every game, and especially with the Cowboys next matchup. OSU is hitting the road and will be taking on the No. 1 team in the land, the Arizona Wildcats. Arizona is one of only two undefeated teams in college basketball and has been the top team in the nation since Week 6.

A win against the unbeaten Wildcats would almost certainly jump OSU into the tournament, but at the very least, the Pokes must play damage control and make sure this game doesn’t turn ugly quickly.

After their bout with Arizona, Oklahoma State will have eight games remaining to prove to the nation that they deserve to be one of the 64 selected teams in the NCAA Tournament. While it’s easy to only focus on the ranked matchups against Kansas and Houston, OSU will have to make sure it gets the job done against every opponent.

One bad loss could be the end for the Cowboys’ tournament hopes, but a good stretch in these last nine games could give the Pokes a fighting chance for the postseason.