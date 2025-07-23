Cowgirls are Ushering in a New Era in Stillwater
Under the steady hand of coach Jacie Hoyt, now in her fourth year, the Cowgirls are blending fresh talent with seasoned leadership and are poised to challenge the Big 12’s elite. The Cowgirls were one of the hottest teams in the nation to close out last season and are aiming for something special this coming season.
At the center of this surge are dynamic newcomers Amari Whiting and Lena Girardi, rising star Stailee Heard and veteran sharpshooter Micah Gray—each bringing their own fire to a program on the cusp of greatness. Oklahoma State was impressive on both the recruiting trail as well as the portal, and many believe they have the pieces in place to shake things up.
Amari Whiting is a 5-foot-10 guard from Boise, Idaho, and arrived via the transfer portal from BYU. She started all 63 games over two seasons, averaging 10.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.8 assists. Whiting is a coach’s daughter with a knack for reading the game and is a perfect fit in Hoyt’s up-tempo, ballscreen-motion offense. Her near triple-double (14 points, 9 rebounds, 8 assists) at BYU shows what her play in Stillwater could possibly look like.
Stailee Heard, a Sapulpa native with superstar ability, is the heartbeat of the team. The 5-foot-11 guard led the Cowgirls in scoring and rebounding last season, despite playing through injuries and heavy minutes. She will likely enter the season as a Big 12 Player of the Year contender. Heard's pride in her Native American heritage was recently on showcased in OSU’s N7 games.
Lena Girardi, a four-star freshman from Purchase, New York, adds another dimension. The 6-foot guard is the daughter of Yankees legend Joe Girardi and brings a fierce competitive edge to the Pokes' roster. At Westminster Academy, she averaged 23.3 points and 12.8 rebounds as a sophomore. Her choice of Oklahoma State over powerhouses like Arizona and North Carolina showed her trust in the Cowgirls’ family-like culture. Her work ethic has already turned some heads in early practices.
Anchoring the squad is senior guard Micah Gray, an honorable mention All-Big 12 selection who started all 32 games last season, sinking 83 3-pointers. Her clutch performance against Utah, in which she scored 14 of her 18 points in the second half, included four 3-pointers. Gray’s leadership steadies the young roster, especially as OSU integrates numerous transfers and incoming freshmen.
After a 2024-25 season that saw OSU finish third in the Big 12 and earn a No. 7 NCAA Tournament seed, expectations are sky-high. The Cowgirls aren't just dreaming of March Madness, but gunning for a deep run. With the magic worked by the Oklahoma State coaching staff, these Cowgirls are ready to ride.