Cowgirls Fall to Kansas Despite Heard's Double-Double
The Oklahoma State Cowgirls were riding a massive wave of momentum coming into their Saturday matchup with the Kansas Jayhawks. The Cowgirls were 12-1 on the season and one of the most well-rounded basketball teams in all of women’s hoops. The Cowgirls were tested on Saturday and the sluggish second half was too much for the Pokes to overcome.
The Cowgirls welcomed in the 11-2 Kansas Jayhawks in what was supposed to be a walk in the park for O-State. The Cowgirls were rolling early in the game and were on an 11-3 run when the momentum of the basketball was changed in the span of seconds.
Fifth-year senior Tenin Magasa was sent to the bench in one single play as she picked up a pair of fouls on what appeared to be a clean block. Following a foul at the rim, Magasa let her emotions get the best of her as she slammed the ball to the floor drawing a technical foul.
“We had all the momentum, and that call changed everything,” said OSU coach Jaycie Hoyt. “We put them at the free throw line… they get the two tech shots; they get the ball back.”
“Then I thought there was another call… that would have completely changed the game. So, I thought that segment right there, we couldn’t recover from it the way that we needed to.”
The Cowgirls could not have predicted two of its biggest stars having their worst game of the season on the same night. The guard duo of Anna Gret Asi and Micah Gray had combined for 31 points per game this season but on Saturday they could manage seven combined points against the Jayhawks.
Oklahoma State did see a bright spot in the play of Stailee Heard and Jadyn Wooten. The dynamic tandem accounted for 65% of the Cowgirls' scoring on Saturday. Heard logged another double-double on the season with 24 points and 11 rebounds.
The Cowgirls dropped to 12-2 on the season and 2-1 in the Big 12. They have some work to do before they hit the road on Wednesday to take on Cincinnati.
