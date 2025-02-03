Cowgirls Narrowly Remain in AP Top 25 After Rough Loss at West Virginia
Oklahoma State had a tough weekend but managed to keep its ranked status.
On Monday, the AP released the top 25 for women’s basketball, which again features OSU in the ranking, sneaking in at No. 25. OSU was ranked in last week’s poll at No. 24 but couldn’t get the undefeated week needed to move up.
OSU had a strong start as a ranked team last week, easily defeating Arizona State on Wednesday at home. However, the Cowgirls began to have problems when they hit the road for a matchup on Saturday.
In the Cowgirls’ first ranked matchup of the season, they faced No. 21 West Virginia and had perhaps their worst performance of the year. Falling to West Virginia 54-37, OSU simply never got into any rhythm offensively as turnovers plagued one of the Big 12’s best.
Despite the loss and dropping a spot in the rankings, OSU remains near the top of the Big 12 standings and has a couple of signature wins in conference play against West Virginia and TCU in Stillwater. OSU won’t play again until Saturday, but it will have a chance in that game to get another signature win on the home floor when it faces Kansas State.
The Wildcats are one of four Big 12 teams in the AP Top 25 this week, coming in at No. 12. TCU leads the conference at No. 9, with West Virginia slotting in at No. 18. The Cowgirls’ status alongside the other three as a ranked team makes sense considering the season Jacie Hoyt’s team is having.
In her third year as head coach, Hoyt has helped turn the program around and is set to have OSU in the NCAA Tournament for the second time since arriving. While the Cowgirls’ hopes of hosting any tournament games seem to be fading, a strong finish to conference play could push them up just enough.
In any case, OSU’s status as a Big 12 contender will be tested again when Kansas State comes to town. And as long the Cowgirls can take care of business on their home floor, they could earn another signature win and have a healthy jump in next week’s AP poll.
