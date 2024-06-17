Former OSU Basketball Signee Jeremiah Johnson Commits to Green Bay
A former Oklahoma State commit is heading north to play for a former OSU player.
On Monday, Jeremiah Johnson announced his commitment to Green Bay and recently hired coach Doug Gottlieb for next season. Johnson had committed and signed a national letter of intent to go to OSU next season, but he was granted a release and committed in the spring.
After OSU fired seven-year coach Mike Boynton, Johnson had expressed his intention to follow through on his commitment and come to Stillwater. However, after OSU hired Steve Lutz and the Cowboys began to load up on backcourt talent in the transfer portal, Johnson opted to re-open his recruitment, leaving OSU without any incoming freshman as Johnson was the Cowboys’ only commit in the class of 2024.
Before committing to OSU, Johnson had offers from a number of power conference teams, including Oklahoma, Texas and Arkansas. According to 247Sports’ composite rankings, Johnson is the 12th-best point guard in the class of 2024 and ranks No. 137 nationally.
The three-star recruit is originally from Oklahoma and also played high school ball at Punam City North in Oklahoma City. In between playing in Oklahoma and Arizona, Johnson played at Wasatch Academy in Mount Pleasant, Utah. In the 2023-24 season, Johnson averaged 18.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists as part of the Overtime Elite circuit at PHHoenix Prep.
Although Johnson will not play for Steve Lutz and the Cowboys, he will still begin his college career in Gallagher-Iba Arena. OSU will host Green Bay on Nov. 4.
Along with going to play for Gottlieb, who is OSU’s all-time assists leader, Johnson will team up with Isaiah Miranda, who committed to Green Bay this offseason after playing three games with OSU last season.
