The Oklahoma State Cowgirls are set for the second leg of their three-game, five-day stretch with a showdown against the Little Rock Trojans.

The Cowgirls (5-1) are coming off a victory over St. John’s in which guard Liv McGill scored 30 points and Stailee Heard scored 15 as center Audi Crooks battled foul trouble all night. The Trojans (1-4) haven’t won since their season opener and have already played three high-major teams this season.

Head coach Jacie Hoyt’s emphasis on defensive improvement is starting to pay off. OSU has at least 10 steals in all six games and is third in the Big 12 at 11 steals per game. The Cowgirls have forced at least 15 turnovers in every game (17.7 per game).

This stretch ends with a game in Kansas City on Sunday against Wichita State.

Here’s how to watch and listen to Friday’s game, along with a preview.

Little Rock at No. 25 Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State guard Liv McGill. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Friday, Nov. 20

Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena (13,611)

Time: 6:30 p.m. CT

TV/Stream: ESPN+ (Adam Hildebrandt, Bryndon Manzer)

Radio: KGFY — 105.5 FM, Varsity Network App (Casey Kendrick, Dave Hunziker)

Records

Little Rock: 1-4

Oklahoma State: 5-1

Head Coaches

Little Rock: Steve Wiedower

Oklahoma State: Jacie Hoyt

History

OSU leads the all-time series against Little Rock, 3-2, and is 2-1 in games played in Stillwater. The programs last met on Dec. 2, 2010. OSU won, 55-52.

About Little Rock

This will be Little Rock’s first game against a ranked opponent, but it’s already been a rough season for the Trojans. They’ve already absorbed losses against Missouri, Memphis and Arkansas, though they pushed the Razorbacks before losing by eight points. Steve Wiedower is in his third year as the head coach and has yet to lead Little Rock to a winning season, though they’ve been close both years.

About Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State center Audi Crooks. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Guard Liv McGill continues to rack up huge games for OSU. After scoring 30 points against St. John’s on Wednesday, she became the first Cowgirl with back-to-back 30-point games since Andrea Riley in March 2010. She’s grown into the focal point of the offense early and it’s helped guide the Cowgirls through some issues in terms of early chemistry with a team that only has one returning player in Stailee Heard.

The Cowgirls have also emerged as a great rebounding team early. OSU ranks No. 21 in the nation in defensive rebounds per game (31.0) and No. 38 in rebounding margin (+11.5). Four different OSU players are averaging at least 5.5 rebounds per game.

Players to Watch

Oklahoma State guard Yuting Deng. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oklahoma State: G Yuting Deng

She’s quickly grown into a high-level 3-point shooter for Oklahoma State. He’s shooting 50% from the arc, going 13-for-26 in five games. She had a career-high five 3-pointers against South Dakota State but she’s also consistent. She’s had at least two 3-pointers in each game. She is averaging 9.8 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. At 6-2, she’s a taller guard and harder to match up with offensively, especially when driving to the basket.

Little Rock: F Neso Anisiobi

Making the transition from junior college to Division I college basketball is a tough one. Anisiobi is making it look relatively smooth. The Weatherford (Texas ) College product leads the Trojans with 12.8 points per game. She had a career game against North Florida with 26 points and 14 rebounds. The 5-11 junior was a NJCAA DI All-American Second Team selection last season.