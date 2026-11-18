After a couple of days of rest, the Oklahoma State Cowgirls begin a stretch of three games in five days with the St. John’s Red Storm on Wednesday.

The rematch of a game in Queens, N.Y. last year, the Cowgirls (4-1) remain ranked in the nation and a win over an undefeated Red Storm (4-0) would help enhance those credentials.

But it’s an important night for the program. On Wednesday, the Cowgirls and their fans “Remember The 4,” honoring former head coach Kurt Budke, assistant coach Miranda Serna and supporters Olin and Paula Branstetter, who lost their lives in a plane crash in Arkansas on Nov. 17, 2011. This is the 15th anniversary of their passing.

On the court, guard Liv McGill was named the Big 12 player of the week for the first time this season. She is coming off a week in which she led the Big 12 with 70 points and 23 assists. Entering the game, she is one of two players in Division I averaging at least 20 points, seven assists and six rebounds per game.

Here’s how to watch and listen to Wednesday’s game, along with a preview.

St. John’s at No. 25 Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State guard LA Sneed. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Wednesday, Nov. 18

Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena (13,611)

Time: 6:30 p.m. CT

TV/Stream: ESPN+ (Adam Hildebrandt, Bryndon Manzer)

Radio: KGFY — 105.5 FM, Varsity Network App (Casey Kendrick, Dave Hunziker)

Records

St. John’s: 4-0

Oklahoma State: 4-1

Head Coaches

St. John’s: Joe Tartamella

Oklahoma State: Jacie Hoyt

History

OSU and St. John's have met just once before, a 74-67 win for the Red Storm last season in Queens.

About St. John’s

St. John's Red Storm head coach Joe Tartamella. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Joe Tartamella has been at St. John’s for more than a decade, and the Red Storm have been consistent winners since he took over in 2012-13. They’ve reached the NCAA Tournament four times and the WNIT or WBIT five times, including last season when they went 22-12 and went to the WBIT. He’s closing in on 300 wins.

This is St. John’s first road game of the season and they enter the contest leading the BIG EAST in scoring defense (43.3), scoring margin (+41.3) and field goal percentage defense (33.5%), ranking fourth, 12th and 50th nationally, respectively. The Red Storm also ranks 38th nationally in scoring offense, averaging 84.5 points per game.

The Red Storm also leads the BIG EAST in steals per game (16.5) and turnovers forced per contest (27.3), ranking 16th and 19th nationally, respectively.

About Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State guard Callin Hake. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys remained in the AP Top 25 after a 1-1 week in which they lost to Tulsa in overtime and then beat South Dakota State on the road. OSU plays three games this week, with a Friday contest against Little Rock in Stillwater, and then a road trip on Sunday to Kansas City for a neutral site game with Wichita State. It gives OSU a chance to enhance its national ranking.

The Cowgirls have outrebounded all five opponents this season (+13.6 per game) and are averaging 83.8 points per game while holding opponents to 55.4. They are 36-2 at home since the start of the 2024-25 season, including 11 straight wins at GIA. They've also won 30 straight non-conference home games, the third-longest streak in program history. They would love to get a little revenge on the Red Storm for last year’s loss.

Matchup to Watch

Oklahoma State guard Stailee Heard. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

St. John’s G Ny'Ceara Pryor vs. Oklahoma State G Stailee Heard

Pryor is a dynamo and she’s worked her way up the ladder. She started her collegiate career at Sacred Heart, where in three seasons she won every Northeast Conference award, including a freshman year in which she was player of the year, defensive player of the year and rookie of the year. She transferred to Texas A&M last season and averaged 16.3 points, 7.0 Assists, 4.1 rebounds and 3.6 steals. The transfer to St. John’s gets her back to east coast roots

She leads St. John’s with 15 points per game, and she also leads the team with 18 steals.

Chances are she’ll draw guard Liv McGill on defense, which means McGill will have a hard time scoring points. That puts the onus on Stailee Hear to have a good game. Heard is only averaging 6.6 points per game. But she’s doing plenty. She’s the team’s leading rebounder with 7.0 boards per game and is second on the team with 13 assists.

Pryor and McGill occupying one another, OSU will need Heard to have a quality offensive game.