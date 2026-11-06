How to Watch Oklahoma State Cowgirls Basketball vs. Morgan State: Time, TV Channel, Matchup to Watch

One game down, 31 to go when it comes to the Oklahoma State Cowgirls’ regular season.

The Cowgirls (1-0) host the Morgan State Bears in the second game of a three-game homestand at 5 p.m. on Friday at Gallagher-Iba Arena. It’s the second straight game in which the women will be the opener for the Cowboys in a home doubleheader.

Head coach Jacie Hoyt debuted her new-look Cowgirls on Monday against Southern, as her transfer-laden team blew out the Southern Jaguars, who have been to the NCAA Tournament each of the past two seasons. So far, the blend of transfers and her one veteran holdover — guard Stailee Heard — is working as hoped.

Here’s how to watch and listen to Friday’s game, along with a preview.

Morgan State vs. Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State guard Stailee Heard. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Friday, Nov. 6

Time: 5 p.m. CT

TV/Stream: ESPN+ (Adam Hildebrandt, Bryndon Manzer)

Radio: KGFY — 105.5 FM, Varsity Network App (Casey Kendrick)

Records

Morgan State: 1-1 (Last game: Colorado 83, Morgan State 38, Wednesday)

Oklahoma State: 1-0 (Last game: OSU 81, Southern 39, Monday)

Head Coaches

Oklahoma State head coach Jacie Hoyt. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Morgan State: Nadine Domond

Oklahoma State: Jacie Hoyt

About Morgan State

The Bears have already played two games this season, winning their opener with Washington Adventist on Monday. Morgan State is on a three-game road trip that features games against Colorado, Oklahoma State and then Oklahoma on Sunday. That’s followed by a trip to the 401 Invitational in Baltimore.

The Bears enter the game with no player that is averaging double figures, as Mihjae Hayes is averaging 8.5 points per game. Nine Bears are averaging five or more points per game, but not all of them have played in both games. But nearly the entire roster has played in at least one game.

About Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State center Audi Crooks. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oklahoma State took care of business in its opener over Southern and nearly everyone that was healthy played. Center Audi Crooks scored 22 points in her Cowgirls debut and went 9-for-10 from the floor, putting her in the Top 10 all-time in players that have scored at least 20 points on 90% shooting or better.

Gallagher-Iba Arena has been really good to the Cowgirls during non-conference. A win on Friday would be their 10th straight at GIA and push them to 35-2 at home in the last two seasons. OSU has won 28 non-conference games going into the contest.

Matchup to Watch

Morgan State G Mihjae Hayes vs. OSU G Liv McGill

Liv McGill missed the exhibition game against Langston but returned for the opener and while she only scored seven points she had a great overall game with 10 rebounds, five assists and a steal. She ran the point well, kept the offense moving and — aside from the five turnovers — did everything that head coach Jacie Hoyt was hoping for in her debut.

Hayes is probably going to draw McGill on defense. She’s in her second season at Morgan State after she averaged 5.7 points and 2.1 rebounds last season. She also had 3.5 assists. She already averaged 4.5 assists in her first two games. She should be a challenge for McGill, as Hayes already has eight steals in two games. She’s only turned the ball over twice, so McGill will have to defend her tightly to force more mistakes.