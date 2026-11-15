Everything is on the line when Belgium hosts Italy in Sunday’s all-or-nothing UEFA Nations League group stage clash.

The European giants both harbor ambitions of reaching next year’s quarterfinals, and it’s the Azzurri currently in the driving seat. Italy must simply avoid defeat at Stade Roi Baudouin to progress in one of the top two positions, although victory would guarantee first place courtesy of a superior head-to-head record with chasers France.

Things are slightly more complicated for Belgium in Group A1, however, as it needs to claim all three points to ensure a spot in the last eight. Victory combined with France dropping points at home against Türkiye would see the Red Devils finish first.

Roberto Mancini’s return to the Italy dugout has coincided with an upturn in form, underscored by the recent 3–1 win over France. However, his side did lose to Belgium in the reverse fixture in September, which finished 2–0 to Mark van Bommel on his dugout debut.

Here’s how to watch an intriguing and significant match.

What Time Does Belgium vs. Italy Kick Off?

Location : Brussels, Belgium

: Brussels, Belgium Stadium : Stade Roi Baudouin

: Stade Roi Baudouin Date : Sunday, Nov. 15

: Sunday, Nov. 15 Kickoff Time : 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT / 7:45 p.m. GMT

: 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT / 7:45 p.m. GMT Referee : Espen Andreas Eskås (NOR)

: Espen Andreas Eskås (NOR) VAR: Christian Dingert (GER)

How to Watch Belgium vs. Italy on TV, Live Stream

fuboTV is an option in both the United States and Canada, with ViX also broadcasting events in the former. North of the border, VIVA, DAZN and TLN are all alternative options.

Sky Sports and izzi is the choice facing audiences in Mexico.

Those in the United Kingdom will have to pay £2.49 to watch the match via Amazon Prime Video.

Country Broadcaster United States fuboTV, ViX Canada DAZN Canada, TLN, fuboTV Canada, VIVA Mexico Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+, izzi United Kingdom Amazon Prime Video

What’s Next for Belgium, Italy?

Italy wants to finish the year on a high. | Image Photo Agency/Getty Images

After Sunday’s encounter, Belgium and Italy won’t return to action until March 2027, with their opponents for that break currently unknown.

The side that reaches the Nations League quarterfinal will play another League A team in the final eight, while the nation that fails to progress will face friendlies or Euro 2028 qualifying.