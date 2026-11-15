How to Watch France vs. Turkiye on TV, Live Stream

France’s place in the UEFA Nations League quarterfinals is on the line when it hosts Türkiye in Bordeaux during its group stage finale.

Les Bleus could have wrapped up a place in the last eight on Thursday, but the 3–1 defeat to Italy—Zinédine Zidane’s first loss as manager—resulted in a drop to second in Group A1. But even disappointment at San Siro shouldn’t prevent the team from progressing.

After all, France only needs to avoid defeat to Türkiye to clinch its place in the quarterfinal, and its upcoming visitor has been defeated in all five group stage matches to date—including the 1–0 defeat to Kylian Mbappé and Co. back in September.

France will want to finish first, though, handing it an easier fixture on paper. To achieve that feat, it will need to beat Türkiye and hope Italy drops points against Belgium.

Here’s how to watch a crucial encounter for the 2018 world champion.

What Time Does France vs. Türkiye Kick Off?

Location : Bordeaux, France

: Bordeaux, France Stadium : Stade Atlantique

: Stade Atlantique Date : Sunday, Nov. 15

: Sunday, Nov. 15 Kickoff Time : 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT / 7:45 p.m. GMT

: 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT / 7:45 p.m. GMT Referee : Chris Kavanagh (ENG)

: Chris Kavanagh (ENG) VAR: Darren England (ENG)

How to Watch France vs. Türkiye on TV, Live Stream

Fox Sports, ViX and fuboTV are all showing the match in the United States, with the latter also offering the action in Canada. DAZN is another option for those north of the border.

As is the case for pretty much all Nations League games, Sky Sports and izzi are the two options for audiences in Mexico.

Those is in the United Kingdom will have to pay £2.49 to watch the game via Amazon Prime Video.

Country Broadcaster United States Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, ViX, FOX One Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+, izzi United Kingdom Amazon Prime Video

What’s Next for France, Türkiye?

Zinédine Zidane’s side are finished for the year. | FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images

This is the final match of the calendar year for France, who won’t return to action until March 2027. Zidane’s side will almost certainly be playing a Nations League quarterfinal against a currently unknown opponent.

Türkiye, however, has already been relegated from League A, meaning it will either be involved in Euro 2028 qualifying or international friendlies next March.