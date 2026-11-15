How to Watch France vs. Turkiye on TV, Live Stream
France’s place in the UEFA Nations League quarterfinals is on the line when it hosts Türkiye in Bordeaux during its group stage finale.
Les Bleus could have wrapped up a place in the last eight on Thursday, but the 3–1 defeat to Italy—Zinédine Zidane’s first loss as manager—resulted in a drop to second in Group A1. But even disappointment at San Siro shouldn’t prevent the team from progressing.
After all, France only needs to avoid defeat to Türkiye to clinch its place in the quarterfinal, and its upcoming visitor has been defeated in all five group stage matches to date—including the 1–0 defeat to Kylian Mbappé and Co. back in September.
France will want to finish first, though, handing it an easier fixture on paper. To achieve that feat, it will need to beat Türkiye and hope Italy drops points against Belgium.
Here’s how to watch a crucial encounter for the 2018 world champion.
What Time Does France vs. Türkiye Kick Off?
- Location: Bordeaux, France
- Stadium: Stade Atlantique
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 15
- Kickoff Time: 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT / 7:45 p.m. GMT
- Referee: Chris Kavanagh (ENG)
- VAR: Darren England (ENG)
How to Watch France vs. Türkiye on TV, Live Stream
Fox Sports, ViX and fuboTV are all showing the match in the United States, with the latter also offering the action in Canada. DAZN is another option for those north of the border.
As is the case for pretty much all Nations League games, Sky Sports and izzi are the two options for audiences in Mexico.
Those is in the United Kingdom will have to pay £2.49 to watch the game via Amazon Prime Video.
Country
Broadcaster
United States
Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, ViX, FOX One
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada
Mexico
Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+, izzi
United Kingdom
Amazon Prime Video
What’s Next for France, Türkiye?
This is the final match of the calendar year for France, who won’t return to action until March 2027. Zidane’s side will almost certainly be playing a Nations League quarterfinal against a currently unknown opponent.
Türkiye, however, has already been relegated from League A, meaning it will either be involved in Euro 2028 qualifying or international friendlies next March.
Ewan Ross-Murray is a soccer writer for SI FC. He boasts years of experience following his First Class Honours in Journalism from the University of Leicester, producing a variety of content from match reports and news pieces to more extensive features on an array of topics. With Scottish, Welsh and English heritage, Ross-Murray’s soccer influences are far-ranging, but his primary focus is on the Premier League and Champions League.