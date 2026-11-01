Oklahoma State Cowgirls Preseason Stock Report: Who Helped Their Case Before the Opener?

When it comes to drawing conclusions about where the Oklahoma State Cowgirls are at going into their opener against Southern on Monday, there isn't much to go on.

Unlike the Cowboys, the Cowgirls only played one exhibition game, and that was against NAIA Langston on Tuesday. As one might expect, Oklahoma State blew Langston out. Two of the three big three played in the game, Audi Crooks and Stailee Heard. Liv McGill was held out and head coach Jacie Hoyt said after the game that she's day-to-day but didn't say why.

Her absence, along with the nature of an exhibition game, gave everyone who could play the opportunity to play. Here are three players that helped their stock going into the opener.

G Yuting Deng

The Baylor transfer was in the starting lineup in part because McGill did not play. Deng took full advantage of the opportunity, playing 31 minutes and scoring a team-high 20 points. She went 8-for-13 from the floor and made four 3-pointers. She also grabbed eight rebounds.

Her length at the position could be a real asset to the Cowgirls. She didn't get nearly as many opportunities with the Bears last season and averaged less than seven points. There could be an opportunity for her offense give OSU a boost. The real question, of course, is how well she can play defense? She had a steal in 31 minutes. That's a good start.

G Ellie Brueggemann

At one time Hoyt recruited Brueggemann out of high school in Owosso, Okla., and she opted to go to Lindenwood instead. Now, she could be instant offense for the Cowgirls, whether she comes off the bench or is in the starting lineup.

In the exhibition game on Tuesday, she came off the bench but played 26 minutes. She went 5-for-9 from the floor and made a trio of 3-pointers. She also had seven rebounds and six assists. She also blocked two shots and had three steals. She finished with 19 points.

She was a starter last year at Lindenwood, averaging 14 points per game. She shot nearly 45% from the 3-point line. If there is one area where she is going to give the Cowgirls a massive boost, it's from beyond the arc.

G Addisyn Bollinger

The Cowgirls are light on recruits, but in nine minutes on Tuesday Addisyn Bollinger scored 11 points, including draining three 3-pointers on five attempts. It's hard to draw inferences from a true freshman playing a handful of minutes against an NAIA team.

But, with some uncertainty around whether McGill will be available for the opener and not knowing exactly when Callin Hake will play, there's an opening for Bollinger to take up some minutes and see if she can become a piece of the puzzle for this team right away.