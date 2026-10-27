How Transfer Jordan Burks Changes Oklahoma State’s Offense (And Who Benefits Most)

Oklahoma State head coach Steve Lutz has made it clear that his most important job this season is to improve the team’s defense.

It’s not that he’s ignoring the offense. It’s that he believes he has the scorers he needs to be competitive with any team in the Big 12. Time will prove him wrong or right. But if the defense doesn’t improve from a season ago then better offense really doesn’t matter.

With all the changes to the roster this season, no single player could make more of an impact on the Cowboys than forward Jordan Burks. He brings them something they didn’t have enough of last season — and it could boost several players around him.

Jordan Burks Can Change This About OSU’s Offense

Jordan Burks. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Burks played at UCF last season, so he understands the Big 12 better than most of the Cowboys’ transfers. With the Knights he averaged 13.3 points and 4.8 rebounds. He does many things well. But the 6-9 forward does something that no other forward on the team does – hit 3-pointers consistently.

Burks shot 37.3% a year ago. That isn’t an anomaly. He’s a 37% career 3-point shooter and the Knights were the first of his three teams (Kentucky and Georgetown) to properly utilize it. With the Wildcats and the Hoyas, he attempted a combined 50 3-pointers. With the Knights he attempted 161 and made 60.

Look at the Cowboys last year and they didn’t have a forward with that kind of consistent range. In fact, if Burks had played for Oklahoma State last season the only Cowboys player with more made 3-pointers was Anthony Roy with 90. He shot a slightly better percentage (39.0%) than Burks.

So how does this help the Cowboys? Well, a 6-9 forward that can consistently hit the 3-pointer can lead to defensive issues. Most teams have a forward that can follow a player like Burks out to the perimeter. But that takes them out of the paint, which means there is one less rebounder down low. If Burks is a threat to shoot, the defender must respect that, and it spaces the floor for his teammates.

So who benefits the most from that floor spacing? The biggest beneficiary may be center Julius Halaifonua, the former Georgetown center who played with Burks two seasons ago. The seven-footer is a solid scorer who shoots 61% from the floor. If Burks’ defender is occupied on the wing, that leaves Halaifonua with a single defender. That’s a good matchup for him.

Secondarily, it could benefit the team’s 3-point shooters. Why? Let’s say Burks is on the wing, and he dumps an entry pass into Halaifonua. A back-side defender comes in and tries to double him. Now there’s an open shooter on the back side. Shooters like Kanye Clary, Jacob Walker, Kashie Natt and Luka Bogavac could benefit from that kick-out pass.

Burks ability to hit the 3-pointer should benefit the big man and should allow additional floor spacing for shooters when Halaifonua is doubled.