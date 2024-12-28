How Will Oklahoma State Fare in Big 12 Play?
Oklahoma State’s nonconference schedule was far from easy, and its schedule is only getting tougher.
On Sunday, the Cowboys closed their nonconference slate with a home win against Oral Roberts. While the Cowboys eventually pulled away, it wasn’t exactly a pretty win.
With an extended holiday break leading into the Big 12 opener, OSU has an opportunity to catch its breath and prepare for the gauntlet that will be its next two months. The Cowboys’ conference opener will come against Houston. Although the Cougars will be a tough out, the Cowboys will at least get them at home on Monday.
OSU’s matchup against Houston will be the first of 20 Big 12 matchups this season, an increase from the typical 18-game slate. Last season, OSU went only 4-14 in conference play, but with so many changes this offseason, there is an expectation to perform better on the season’s biggest stage.
While beating Houston in the conference opener or West Virginia in the Big 12 road opener would be a surprising outcome, the Cowboys could secure their first win against Kansas State when it visits Stillwater on Jan. 7.
In January, the Cowboys will also have home games against Arizona and Colorado. With two matchups against Utah, which is expected to be one of the worst in the conference, the Cowboys could have a golden opportunity to win their first conference road game in Salt Lake City on Jan. 11. While OSU will have plenty of matchups against unranked teams on its schedule, pulling some upsets will be key to competing for a spot in the NCAA Tournament.
Six of OSU’s 20 Big 12 games will come against opponents in the latest AP poll. With Houston twice, Cincinnati, Kansas, Iowa State and Baylor on the slate, beating any of those teams could be massive for the Cowboys, regardless of how close they are to the NCAA Tournament this season.
