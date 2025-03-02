Is Cowgirl Basketball Set for Best March in Program History?
Oklahoma State has a special team, and it could be in for the best postseason run in program history.
The Cowgirls have spent most of the 2024-25 season as the story of the Big 12. After being picked to finish 11th in the preseason poll, the Cowgirls have risen to a top three spot in the conference and are a win away from clinching their spot in the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals.
With such an impressive regular season, the Cowgirls have set themselves up nicely for the postseason. Throughout the season, ESPN has kept the Cowgirls hovering around a No. 7 seed in the NCAA Tournament, which has mostly seemed fitting. However, as OSU looks poised to get into the top 20 and earn its highest ranking of the season with a win this weekend, moving up in tournament seeding might be inevitable.
OSU would need to climb into the committee’s top 16 teams to earn a top-four seed and home-court advantage in the first two rounds. While the road there won’t be easy, the Cowgirls’ path is there. Assuming OSU can hold onto its No. 3 spot in the conference standings, it would likely face Utah in the quarterfinals.
OSU won at Utah less than two weeks ago, and the Utes are losing steam after the Cowgirls snapped their seven-game winning streak. If OSU advances to the semifinals, it would likely face the loser of this weekend’s TCU-Baylor matchup. OSU dominated at Baylor in early January and earned a tight win against TCU at home. Considering OSU might be in for a matchup against the other in a potential title matchup, the Cowgirls' hopes of winning their first Big 12 Tournament title is within reach.
Along with the Big 12 Tournament, OSU could make some history in the NCAA Tournament as well. Considering the Cowgirls’ success against some of the top teams in the country, their ceiling is high enough to make a deep run.
OSU’s deepest runs in the NCAA Tournament have been to the Sweet 16. The Cowgirls have made it to that stage three times, suffering losses of at least 15 points each time, with the most recent appearance coming in 2014.
It is likely a stretch to call the Cowgirls a Final Four contender, but their ability to show up against the nation’s best has been on display this season, and they might just have the talent to give OSU fans a March to remember.
Want to join the discussion? Like Oklahoma State Cowboys on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.