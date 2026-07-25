Oklahoma State-Oklahoma Set Bedlam Basketball Doubleheader, Ticket Info

It’s official — the Bedlam Basketball series is heading back to Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma State and Oklahoma announced that the two schools will play a men’s and women’s basketball doubleheader at the Paycom Center on Dec. 12. OSU announced that presale tickets will go on sale on Monday at 10 a.m.

POSSE members will have priority access to premium seat locations, while OSU students can take advantage of a special discount. The public gets access to tickets on Aug. 7.

The men’s teams will play each other for the 100th straight season. It will be the 252nd in history and will be the third straight year the two teams have met in OKC. It will be the 118th time the women’s team have met. This is the second straight year the men and women have played a doubleheader.

Bedlam Doubleheader Set

Oklahoma State Cowboys head coach Jacie Hoyt. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The time and television will be announced later. The games are part of the Bedlam Series that OU and OSU play every year.

Last season, Oklahoma won the showdown, 85-76, in the men’s contest. On the women’s side, the Cowgirls lost, 92-70.

The Cowboys pulled one of the best recruiting classes in the country, led by McDonald’s All-American forward Latrell Allmond of Petersburg High School in Virginia. Head coach Steve Lutz also worked the transfer portal to bring in several players, including former UCF star Jordan Burks. Lutz is trying to get the Cowboys to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2021.

The Cowgirls have their eye on trying to win the Big 12 and get past the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament, something they have not yet done under head coach Jacie Hoyt. She flipped nearly her entire roster and brought in the No. 1 transfer class in the country, led by former Iowa State all-American center Audi Crooks.

The Bedlam series started in 1999-2000. Oklahoma State and Oklahoma play each other in each sport and the winner of the most meetings each season wins the series. OSU leads the all-time series, 15-11.

The Cowboys and Cowgirls won the 2025-26 Bedlam Series by the most lopsided margin in the history of the series, 18-5-1. The two schools played each other in every sport they mutually play except for football. Oklahoma and Oklahoma State last met in 2023, a game the Cowboys won. That ended a series in which the two schools had played each other 110 times, with the first matchup in 1914.