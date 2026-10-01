Oklahoma State Playing Dangerous Game with Chad Weiberg’s Job

So much for a relaxing by week.

Reports about Oklahoma State athletic director Chad Weiberg and his job status set social media and new outlets ablaze after the Tulsa World’s Berry Tramel (subscription required) wrote about the potential for OSU administration to slide Weiberg out the door.

So this is what the Cowboys want to do this week? Instead of spending their time basking the glow of a 3-1 start in football, women’s basketball coach Jacie Hoyt’s contract extension or the upcoming wrestling season under head coach David Taylor?

Because that’s what happened on Wednesday. It overshadowed all of that and did so at the worst possible time.

Assessing Chad Weiberg’s Future at OSU

Oklahoma State athletic director Chad Weiberg. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

I’m not going to pretend I know what’s going on. I’ve only been covering OSU for several months. But I’ve covered college athletics for 30 years and I’ve seen how quickly something like this can spin out of control.

If it’s about the new age of college athletics — read NIL and fund-raising — I think it’s fair to say that the Cowboys still have ground to make up. But they’re getting there. The Loyal + True Marketing rollout has been terrific. Hoyt spoke the other day about the donors that “had her back” when it came to putting together her transfer class. There is plenty of credit to go around, but without Weiberg’s tacit “approval” some of those things don’t happen.

If it’s about coaching hires — which is where AD’s need to win far more often than lose — well his recent hires are hard to punch holes through. Hoyt is a rising star in the profession. Taylor is a home run for the wrestling program. Morris isn’t in home run territory yet but the 3-1 start is as buzzy as Weiberg could have asked for. Men’s basketball coach Steve Lutz just landed a Top 10 recruiting class.

If it’s about old grudges — such as not firing Mike Gundy after the end of the 2024 season — well, Gundy’s not here anymore, so they ultimately got what they wanted. Is that pound of flesh not enough?

If it’s about a power struggle, well he may have no defense for that. I’ve seen that too many times and, well, the lowest-paid person usually loses. In this case, it’s Weiberg, who worked for several months without a contract and his new one pays him far less than any of those that will determine his future.

The question is simple — is pushing him out worth it? Right now? When the entire athletic department seems to be moving in the right direction? When the vibes are far better than a year ago? When the fund-raising and the NIL appear to be catching up? When there is legitimately every reason to be bullish about the athletic program’s future?

My experience says no. But if those in charge say yes, I would provide one statement of advice.

You’d better be right.