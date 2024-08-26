Oklahoma State Coach Steve Lutz 'Excited' About Latest Addition
Oklahoma State has been busy throughout the offseason and might have its final piece for next season.
On Monday, OSU announced the signing of Serbian big man Andrija Vukovic. The 19-year-old player will begin his basketball career in Stillwater after originally signing with Wisconsin earlier this summer.
Vukovic has played professionally in Serbia over the past two years and averaged 6.1 points last season in 13 minutes per game. The best of Vukovic’s 22 games was a 24-point outing where he shot 9-of-10 from the floor. That was one of three double-digit scoring games for the big.
As OSU coach Steve Lutz looks to have success in the Big 12 next season, adding a 6-foot-11 presence inside could be significant.
"To get a player and person of Andrija's caliber is a big win for Oklahoma State, especially this late in the summer,” Lutz said. “He is a strong, physical guy who moves well and can defend and finish around the rim. Competing at highest level of Serbian basketball should help speed up Andrija's development and make for a smooth transition to the Big 12. We're excited to welcome him to Stillwater and Cowboy Basketball Family!"
Lutz has built OSU’s roster throughout the offseason, using the transfer portal to try and help the team compete in a new-look conference next season. Along with the new teams in the Big 12, the Cowboys will have to navigate a 20-game conference slate.
After missing the NCAA Tournament for the past three seasons, expectations are low for the Cowboys next season. Although they are expected to finish near the bottom of the Big 12, the team’s mix of veterans and young players, such as Vukovic, could be the perfect mix to be a surprise team in 2025.
