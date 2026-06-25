Oklahoma State Men’s Basketball 2026-27 Non-Conference Opponents So Far

For the Oklahoma State Cowboys won't know their Big 12 conference schedule until September, their non-conference schedule continues to take shape.

Due to the change in NCAA rules, the Cowboys are allowed to play up to 14 non-conference games this season. And OSU is making good progress on creating that schedule.

Per D1Docket, which covers scheduling for all of men’s college basketball, and other sources, here are the 10 games the Cowboys are committed to in non-conference in 2026-27. The program’s NCAA Net season-ending ranking is in parenthesis.

Nov. 2 vs. Incarnate Word (280)

The Cowboys will play the first night of the season against the Cardinals, who were 9-19 last season and only had one Quad 1 or Quad 2 win on the season.

Nov. 6 vs. Queens (192)

The Cowboys will host Queens at GIA on the first Friday of the season. Queens moved from Division II to Division I in 2022 and became eligible for NCAA postseason play last year. Queens went 21-14 with a 13-5 record in the ASUN, won the ASUN Tournament title game over Central Arkansas and lost to Purdue in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The year was a huge win for the Royals, who are trying to build the program up into a consistent winner at the Division I level.

Nov. 12 at Texas A&M (43)

Texas A&M Aggies coach Bucky McMillan. | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The Cowboys knew they were heading to Reed Arena to face the Aggies as the return game in their two-game series. The date was recently reported. The Aggies went 22-12, 11-7 in the SEC and lost their first game in the SEC Tournament to Oklahoma. Texas A&M made the NCAA Tournament as an at-large team, beat Saint Mary’s in the first round and then lost to Houston in the second round.

The Aggies won last year’s meeting, 82-67.

Nov. 16 vs. Central Arkansas (166)

In an odd twist, the Cowboys will host the Bears, the team that Queens beat to win the ASUN Tournament just 10 days after their matchup with the Royals. Central Arkansas went 22-12 last year and their season ended without a postseason berth after losing to Queens.

Nov. 20-22 Charleston Classic (2 Games)

The opponents for this classic haven’t been determined yet. Based on last year’s Classic, there are two four-team pods who will play in a bracket that allows each team to get two games. Last year’s brackets were released in August.

So far, OSU is committed to the event along with Northwestern, Dayton, Utah, Minnesota and Virginia Tech.

Dec. 5 vs. Saint Mary’s (24)

Oklahoma State announced the home-and-home series earlier this month. St. Mary's has been in the same conference with national power Gonzaga, but the Gaels have won four of the West Coast Conference’s last five regular-season titles and won the conference tournament in 2019 and 2024. They have a new head coach, Mickey McConnell, a former player, who is taking over for Randy Bennett, who took the job at Arizona State.

Dec. 12: vs. Oklahoma (47)

Oklahoma Sooners head coach Porter Moser. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

The Cowboys and the Sooners will renew their rivalry another year since OU left for the SEC. The Sooners went 21-16 and 7-11 in SEC play. They won two games in the SEC Tournament before losing to Arkansas and did not get an invitation to the NCAA Tournament. OU opted to play in the College Basketball Crown in Las Vegas and lost in the championship game to West Virginia.

Dec. 16: vs. Oral Roberts (314)

The Cowboys will play Oral Roberts right before Christmas break and it will be a rematch of last year's season opener, which Oklahoma State won 95-71. ORU went 10-23 and 4-12 in conference action. Their season ended in the quarterfinals of the Summit League Tournament with a loss to North Dakota State.

Dec. 29: vs. Houston Christian (294)

This contest with the Huskies should serve as Oklahoma State’s last game before Big 12 Conference action begins at the first of the year. The Big 12 opponents were released last week. Houston Christian went 12-20 overall and 8-14 in Southland Conference play. The Huskies lost in the quarterfinals of the SLC Tournament.