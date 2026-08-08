Where Five Oklahoma State Tight Ends Fit into Offense During Fall Camp

It’s fair to say that the Oklahoma State Cowboys know what the starters look like at quarterback, running back and wide receiver.

It's not that there isn't competition at those three positions. It's just the competition is for backup roles and rotation spots.

The story is a bit different at tight end, where there isn't a clear-cut starter going into fall camp. The Cowboys will spend the next few weeks trying to figure out who fits best as the starter.

But as new head coach Eric Morris talked about the position earlier this week, it's clear he believes he has five different tight ends that can can fit into the offense and give him different things. Here's what he said about each one.

Oscar Hammond

Oklahoma State's Oscar Hammond. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

He’s the tight end that Morris is most familiar with. He played at North Texas the past two seasons. Before that he played two seasons at Division II Central Oklahoma. But he doesn’t have the built-up chemistry with quarterback Drew Mestemaker that other UNT products have because he missed 2025 with an injury. In 2024 he caught 19 passes for 238 yards and a touchdown and caught more than 50 passes in two seasons with the Bronchos.

Morris sees him as the most versatile receiver at the position.

“He’s a hybrid that's a great receiver and you can split him out,” Morris said. “You can match him up against linebackers and have the advantage. He's a great pass catcher, a great route runner.”

Donovan Green

LSU Tigers tight end Donovan Green. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the starting position comes down to two players it will be Hammond and Green, the latter of which has played for four seasons at Texas A&M and LSU.

Injuries have been an issue. He redshirted in 2023 at Texas A&M after a season-ending knee injury in camp. When he has played, the opportunities have been in short supply. He played three years for the Aggies and one year for LSU in 2025 and has 22 career catches. He hasn’t scored a touchdown since his true freshman season.

Still, Morris sees something in him and calls him “old head,” a nod to his experience.

“Donovan Green is a little bit of everything, right?” Morris said. “[He’s] an old soul. He's been through a lot. He's seen it. His body looks good right now. We know he’s had some injuries in the past.”

Morgan McFaul

McFaul played four years at Virginia Military Institute before transferring to Oklahoma State this summer. He won’t have the benefit of going through spring football with the Cowboys, but he’s coming off catching 29 passes in his last two seasons with the Keydets. He also has a running back background from high school, where he scored 43 touchdowns with Arendell Parrott Academy.

He has some catching up to do, but Morris is intrigued by the redshirt senior’s versatility.

“As we watched him over the summer, he can really run,” Morris said. “He has a great skill set to catch the football. [I like] the versatility he's going to bring us.”

Bodie Boydstun

Boydstun played three seasons at Southwestern Oklahoma before he transferred to OSU. He started his college career as a quarterback and moved to tight end after a redshirt season in 2023. He grew into an all-conference performer by last season, as he caught 14 passes for 191 yards and three touchdowns.

Morris sees a versatile tight end who can do more of the “traditional” work at the position. It means he may not start but that he’ll have a role, especially on running plays.

“He’s a big guy that can do some in-line tight end stuff,” Morris said. “Big body, physical, he can put his hand in the dirt, and you can run some power behind him.”

Carson Kolb

Kolb played two seasons at Oregon State before he transferred to Oklahoma State. With the Beavers, he didn’t catch a pass in two seasons and played a bit on special teams.

Kolb transferred to Oklahoma State and walked on before Morris put him on a scholarship earlier this summer. His value, for now, will be similar to Oregon State. But with three years ahead of him, he has time to develop.

“He provides us with great experience on special teams,” Morris said. “He’s a guy that’s going to start for us on all four special teams [units] and can do some spot stuff at tight end.”