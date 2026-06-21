What Setting Texas A&M Game Date Says About Oklahoma State’s Early Season Plans

Building a non-conference basketball schedule is a juggling act for most programs. The Oklahoma State Cowboys are no exception.

Earlier this week, Oklahoma State announced that it was starting a series with mid-major power Saint Mary's on Dec. 5 at Gallagher-Iba Arena. It should be one of the Cowboys' biggest non-conference home games this season.

But it's the scheduling of another non-conference game that should also be of interest to Oklahoma State fans.

The Cowboys knew they would be wrapping up their home-and-home series with Texas A&M this year. But the date is now set, according to Aggie Yell at On3/Rivals (subscription required). The Cowboys and the Aggies will face each other on Nov. 12 at Reed Arena in College Station, Texas. Here's the meaning behind that date.

Why Date of OSU-A&M Game Matters

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Bucky McMillan. | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The college basketball season will begin on Nov. 2, which is on Monday. Instead of playing a high-major non-conference game right out of the gate, it seems clear the Cowboys want to get at least two, if not three games in, before they take on a team that went to the NCAA Tournament last year.

Last season’s experience may have been informative. Oklahoma State opened the season at home against Oral Roberts on a Tuesday. The Cowboys then played Texas A&M on a Sunday and lost, 87-63. It was ample rest. But Oklahoma State had just one game to get prepared for A&M. A game date later in non-conference — even a week later — should give the Cowboys more prep time.

Also, the location of the game matters. This should be a Quad 1 game for the Cowboys. The Aggies finished No. 43 in NCAA NET last year, a key tool for determining the NCAA Tournament field. With OSU on the road, it means the game will likely remain a Quad 1 game all season. Winning one in College Station would be an early boost to Oklahoma State’s NCAA Tournament hopes. But a loss won’t hurt those chances as much, either.

It also brings the schedule into sharper focus. Oklahoma State is now committed to five of its 14 non-conference games. Either two or three will come at the Charleston Classic, which is set for late November. OSU has not officially announced its participation, but its commitment was reported last month by CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein.

The Big 12 announced the opponent matrix for the 2026-27 season and will announce game dates and times in September. OSU won 20 games last season and went to the postseasons NIT for the second straight season. The program has not been to March Madness since 2021 under former head coach Mike Boynton Jr.

Oklahoma State 2026-27 Men’s Basketball Opponents

Oklahoma State coach Steve Lutz. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Non-Conference

at Texas A&M, Nov. 12, College Station, Texas

Saint Mary’s, Dec. 5, Stillwater, Okla.

Charleston Classic, Charleston, S.C. (not officially announced but reported)

Big 12 Opponents

Home-and-Home: Iowa State, TCU, Utah

Home Only: Arizona, Arizona State, UCF, Cincinnati, Colorado Texas Tech

Road Only: Baylor, BYU, Houston, Kansas, Kansas State, West Virginia