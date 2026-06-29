Oklahoma State Blows Out Oklahoma for Another Bedlam All-Sports Title

The Oklahoma State athletic program put together another Bedlam All-Sports series win over Oklahoma in 2025-26. In fact, it was a blowout.

The OSU athletic department announced the title on Monday, noting that the 18-5-1 record over OU in all sports made it the most lopsided victory for the Cowboys and Cowgirls since the series started in 1999-2000. In fact, it was the most lopsided victory by either school.

It marked the third straight year that Oklahoma State won the title. In 2022-23 the two schools tied and before that the Cowboys and Cowgirls won three titles in a row. The last time Oklahoma won the annual series was in 2018-19 by a record of 14-12.

OSU leads the all-time series, 15-11.

OSU Wins Bedlam All-Sports Series

Oklahoma State Cowgirls pitcher Ruby Meylan. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bedlam Series is calculated by straight wins and losses in head-to-head competition. In this case, the Cowboys and Cowgirls had the title in hand early in the school year. By the end of September, Oklahoma State already had two wins over OU in men's cross country and two wins in women's golf. Combined with wins in men's golf and women's cross country that gave Oklahoma State six wins. Oklahoma only managed five wins over Oklahoma State the entire athletic year.

Two of the most memorable wins in the series came after football season. Oklahoma State’s wrestling team shut out Oklahoma, 37-0, while the softball team beat Oklahoma, 6-4, while the Sooners were the nation’s No. 1 team. It was part of a seven-day span in which pitcher Ruby Meylan notched four wins over ranked teams, along with Texas and two wins over Arizona State.

Notably, the Sooners and the Cowboys did not play football against each other in 2025. The two schools have not met on the gridiron since the Sooners left for the SEC before the 2024 season. That ended a series in which the two schools had played each other 110 times, with the first matchup in 1914. The last game in the series was played in 2023.

According to Oklahoma State’s all-sports schedule, the first time Oklahoma and Oklahoma State will face each other is on Aug. 20 when the Cowgirls and the Sooners play a soccer match at Neal Patterson Stadium in Stillwater. The only other schedule for 2026 that has been released by Oklahoma State is the football schedule, which doesn’t include Oklahoma for the third straight year.