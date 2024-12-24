Oklahoma State Opens Big 12 Conference Play Against Houston Cougars
The Oklahoma State Cowboys have witnessed ups and downs this season on the hardwood, yet they have still managed to roll into Big 12 Conference play with an overall record of 8-3. The Pokes have been spectacular at home this season and have been perfect in front of the home crowd.
They have a pair of wins on the road, but it has been the neutral-site game that has given O-State some problems. When playing in a neutral site this season, Oklahoma State limped to a 1-3 record.
The nonconference schedule has taught the Cowboys a lot about themselves, and now they are less than a week away from opening the Big 12 Conference schedule. The Cowboys welcome the Houston Cougars to Gallagher-Iba Arena on December 30.
Oklahoma State has been led offensively this season by Marchelus Avery. Avery has not started a basketball game this season but has still managed to lead the Cowboys in minutes per game (22.9) and points per game (13). He also leads Oklahoma State in rebounds with a 5.6 boards per game average.
Abou Ousmane and Bryce Thompson have been key contributors for the Cowboys this season. Ousmane is averaging 12.2 points per game and Thompson rounds out the Pokes in double figures with 10.5 a game.
Much like the Cowboys, the Cougars of Houston enter the Big 12 opener with an overall record of 8-3. Houston has been perfect at home this season, totaling seven of their eight wins in front of the home crowd. Houston has struggled at neutral sites this season. They have only won one basketball game and are 1-3 on neutral sites.
Houston junior Emanuel Sharp has gotten better every single game this season for the Cougars. He is currently averaging 14.7 points per game and has increased that number every game this season.
The Cowboys close out 2024 with a home game against the Houston Cougars and will then kick off 2025 on the road when they make the trip to West Virginia on January 4 to take on the Mountaineers.
